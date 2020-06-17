9005 Trailridge Ave

Amenities
Private Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 209460
One private rooms is in a brand new single family house , 3200 sqf. The house located in west of Santee, just 15 miles east of La Jolla.
Recently, there are two young males (30s) professional living in house, work regular hours M-F 9/5.
Looking for individual roommate please, mature male, working professional, not work in home, except coronavirus outbreak.
Room
11x13 private room, wall closet, LEC ceiling lights. three windows, built in bench, mountain view
Rent:
$ 900.00 ( utilities not included)
Security deposit : $900.00
single year lease
Bathroom:
Shared bathroom with 1 other roommate
Parking spaces are available
No smoke, No drugs, No pets
If interested,please contact us, call or text message
using phone # 805-279-4332
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209460
No Pets Allowed
