9005 Trailridge Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking hot tub internet access

Private Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 209460



One private rooms is in a brand new single family house , 3200 sqf. The house located in west of Santee, just 15 miles east of La Jolla.

Recently, there are two young males (30s) professional living in house, work regular hours M-F 9/5.

Looking for individual roommate please, mature male, working professional, not work in home, except coronavirus outbreak.

Room

11x13 private room, wall closet, LEC ceiling lights. three windows, built in bench, mountain view

Rent:

$ 900.00 ( utilities not included)

Security deposit : $900.00

single year lease

Utilities: See above

Bathroom:

Shared bathroom with 1 other roommate

Parking spaces are available

No smoke, No drugs, No pets

If interested,please contact us, call or text message

using phone # 805-279-4332

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209460

Property Id 209460



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813290)