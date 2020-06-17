All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9005 Trailridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9005 Trailridge Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

9005 Trailridge Ave

9005 Trailridge Ave · (805) 279-4332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9005 Trailridge Ave, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
Private Rooms for Rent - Property Id: 209460

One private rooms is in a brand new single family house , 3200 sqf. The house located in west of Santee, just 15 miles east of La Jolla.
Recently, there are two young males (30s) professional living in house, work regular hours M-F 9/5.
Looking for individual roommate please, mature male, working professional, not work in home, except coronavirus outbreak.
Room
11x13 private room, wall closet, LEC ceiling lights. three windows, built in bench, mountain view
Rent:
$ 900.00 ( utilities not included)
Security deposit : $900.00
single year lease
Utilities: See above
Bathroom:
Shared bathroom with 1 other roommate
Parking spaces are available
No smoke, No drugs, No pets
If interested,please contact us, call or text message
using phone # 805-279-4332
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209460
Property Id 209460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Trailridge Ave have any available units?
9005 Trailridge Ave has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9005 Trailridge Ave have?
Some of 9005 Trailridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Trailridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Trailridge Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Trailridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9005 Trailridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9005 Trailridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Trailridge Ave does offer parking.
Does 9005 Trailridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9005 Trailridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Trailridge Ave have a pool?
No, 9005 Trailridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9005 Trailridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 9005 Trailridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Trailridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 Trailridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9005 Trailridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9005 Trailridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9005 Trailridge Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity