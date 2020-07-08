All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9003 Calle del Verde.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9003 Calle del Verde
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

9003 Calle del Verde

9003 Calle Del Verde · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9003 Calle Del Verde, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Condo w/ 2 Car Garage Next to Sycamore Creek in Santee - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo with 2 car garage + 2 parking spots in front of garage. Newer windows with fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Central heat and air conditioning. Cozy fireplace in living room. Master bedroom has ceiling fan, walk in closet with shelving and a balcony. Enjoy the peaceful location with beautiful view of Sycamore Creek Reserve. 2 car garage with auto opener and additional assigned space. Walking distance to Carlton Oaks Golf Course and Santee Lakes. Complex has pool and spa.

No cats, small dog considered with increased deposit. One year lease. Available now!

Please call or text Maggie 619-535-6647 to schedule a viewing

San Terra Properties
DRE# 01854049
www.santerraproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3925971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9003 Calle del Verde have any available units?
9003 Calle del Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9003 Calle del Verde have?
Some of 9003 Calle del Verde's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9003 Calle del Verde currently offering any rent specials?
9003 Calle del Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9003 Calle del Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, 9003 Calle del Verde is pet friendly.
Does 9003 Calle del Verde offer parking?
Yes, 9003 Calle del Verde offers parking.
Does 9003 Calle del Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9003 Calle del Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9003 Calle del Verde have a pool?
Yes, 9003 Calle del Verde has a pool.
Does 9003 Calle del Verde have accessible units?
No, 9003 Calle del Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 9003 Calle del Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9003 Calle del Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 9003 Calle del Verde have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9003 Calle del Verde has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College