8752 Glen Vista Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8752 Glen Vista Way · No Longer Available
Location

8752 Glen Vista Way, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Santee Home - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl2UDUIVtX0

This two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the Prospect Glen neighborhood of Santee. The home displays upgraded carpet throughout, central heating and air-conditioning, and a large back patio. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Two car garage provides washer/dryer and ample storage space. HOA covers front yard landscaping. Convenient freeway access, closely located near a variety of dining, shopping, parks, entertainment and Santee Trolley Square.

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays utilities (owner will pay $100 of water bill).
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave
Parking: 2 car garage & driveway
1 Pet Considered: with additional $500 pet deposit and $100/mo. pet rent.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4571768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8752 Glen Vista Way have any available units?
8752 Glen Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8752 Glen Vista Way have?
Some of 8752 Glen Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8752 Glen Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
8752 Glen Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8752 Glen Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8752 Glen Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 8752 Glen Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 8752 Glen Vista Way offers parking.
Does 8752 Glen Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8752 Glen Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8752 Glen Vista Way have a pool?
No, 8752 Glen Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 8752 Glen Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 8752 Glen Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8752 Glen Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8752 Glen Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8752 Glen Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8752 Glen Vista Way has units with air conditioning.
