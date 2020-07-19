8752 Glen Vista Way

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Santee Home - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl2UDUIVtX0



This two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the Prospect Glen neighborhood of Santee. The home displays upgraded carpet throughout, central heating and air-conditioning, and a large back patio. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Two car garage provides washer/dryer and ample storage space. HOA covers front yard landscaping. Convenient freeway access, closely located near a variety of dining, shopping, parks, entertainment and Santee Trolley Square.



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays utilities (owner will pay $100 of water bill).

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave

Parking: 2 car garage & driveway

1 Pet Considered: with additional $500 pet deposit and $100/mo. pet rent.



