8752 Glen Vista Way

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Santee Home - For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl2UDUIVtX0
This two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the Prospect Glen neighborhood of Santee. The home displays upgraded carpet throughout, central heating and air-conditioning, and a large back patio. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, natural wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and hardwood flooring. Two car garage provides washer/dryer and ample storage space. HOA covers front yard landscaping. Convenient freeway access, closely located near a variety of dining, shopping, parks, entertainment and Santee Trolley Square.
12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays utilities (owner will pay $100 of water bill).
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave
Parking: 2 car garage & driveway
1 Pet Considered: with additional $500 pet deposit and $100/mo. pet rent.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE4571768)