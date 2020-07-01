8552 Rhone Rd

Amenities
It locates in a newly developed neighborhood of Santee, cul-de-sac street where it's safe to play outside. Close to elementary school. Spacious single family house boasting a 1600sqft living space on one single level. It offers 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, a large living room, connecting to an also large dining room, designer tiled floor kitchen, stainless steel appliances. All hardwood floor. Rent includes electric, gas, water, and garbage.
Rental requirements:
- Income is 3 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income and bank statements).
- Credit score must be 650+
- No eviction (no exception)
- Positive rental references from current and previous landlords
- Renter insurance required
- Each adult 18+ must submit a separate application
- No pet, no smoking
- Deposit: $3150