8552 Rhone Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

It locates in a newly developed neighborhood of Santee, cul-de-sac street where it's safe to play outside. Close to elementary school. Spacious single family house boasting a 1600sqft living space on one single level. It offers 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, a large living room, connecting to an also large dining room, designer tiled floor kitchen, stainless steel appliances. All hardwood floor. Rent includes electric, gas, water, and garbage.



Rental requirements:

- Income is 3 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income and bank statements).

- Credit score must be 650+

- No eviction (no exception)

- Positive rental references from current and previous landlords

- Renter insurance required

- Each adult 18+ must submit a separate application

- No pet, no smoking

- Deposit: $3150