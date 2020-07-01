All apartments in Santee
Last updated January 7 2020

8552 Rhone Rd

8552 Rhone Road · No Longer Available
Location

8552 Rhone Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It locates in a newly developed neighborhood of Santee, cul-de-sac street where it's safe to play outside. Close to elementary school. Spacious single family house boasting a 1600sqft living space on one single level. It offers 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, a large living room, connecting to an also large dining room, designer tiled floor kitchen, stainless steel appliances. All hardwood floor. Rent includes electric, gas, water, and garbage.

Rental requirements:
- Income is 3 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income and bank statements).
- Credit score must be 650+
- No eviction (no exception)
- Positive rental references from current and previous landlords
- Renter insurance required
- Each adult 18+ must submit a separate application
- No pet, no smoking
- Deposit: $3150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8552 Rhone Rd have any available units?
8552 Rhone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8552 Rhone Rd have?
Some of 8552 Rhone Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8552 Rhone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8552 Rhone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8552 Rhone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8552 Rhone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8552 Rhone Rd offer parking?
No, 8552 Rhone Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8552 Rhone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8552 Rhone Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8552 Rhone Rd have a pool?
No, 8552 Rhone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8552 Rhone Rd have accessible units?
No, 8552 Rhone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8552 Rhone Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8552 Rhone Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8552 Rhone Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8552 Rhone Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

