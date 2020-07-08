All apartments in Santee
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

8422 Rumson Dr.

8422 Rumson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8422 Rumson Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A Great Place to Call Home! - Freshly remodeled 3/2 in Westside Santee neighborhood. Fresh interior and exterior paint, new flooring throughout, new stove and dishwasher and new front yard landscaping. Great curb appeal! Large living room, eat in kitchen and two car garage.

Santee offers sought after local schools, convenient shopping and easy freeway access. Community events and a newer YMCA sports complex make this a great place to call home.

Call or email now. We'll send a video tour of the house and then schedule a showing.

(RLNE5765707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 Rumson Dr. have any available units?
8422 Rumson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8422 Rumson Dr. have?
Some of 8422 Rumson Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 Rumson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Rumson Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 Rumson Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 Rumson Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8422 Rumson Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8422 Rumson Dr. offers parking.
Does 8422 Rumson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 Rumson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 Rumson Dr. have a pool?
No, 8422 Rumson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8422 Rumson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8422 Rumson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 Rumson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 Rumson Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 Rumson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8422 Rumson Dr. has units with air conditioning.

