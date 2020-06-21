7917 Wistful Vista

Amenities

Remodeled 3BR/1 bath that is part of a duplex (just one attached neighbor). Property offers refrigerator, new dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up, stove, microwave over the range and recently upgraded bathroom with new vanity. New flooring all over the house. New closets and brand new kitchen. Attached one car garage, spacious front and backyard also comes with the unit. Large picnic table in the back yard. Property located on a private road.

