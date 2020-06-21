All apartments in Santee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7917 Wistful Vista

7917 Wistful Vista · (201) 681-7157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7917 Wistful Vista, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2425 · Avail. now

$2,425

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully remodeled house on a private road - Property Id: 294499

Remodeled 3BR/1 bath that is part of a duplex (just one attached neighbor). Property offers refrigerator, new dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up, stove, microwave over the range and recently upgraded bathroom with new vanity. New flooring all over the house. New closets and brand new kitchen. Attached one car garage, spacious front and backyard also comes with the unit. Large picnic table in the back yard. Property located on a private road.
Property Id 294499

(RLNE5833121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 Wistful Vista have any available units?
7917 Wistful Vista has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7917 Wistful Vista have?
Some of 7917 Wistful Vista's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 Wistful Vista currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Wistful Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Wistful Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 Wistful Vista is pet friendly.
Does 7917 Wistful Vista offer parking?
Yes, 7917 Wistful Vista does offer parking.
Does 7917 Wistful Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Wistful Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Wistful Vista have a pool?
No, 7917 Wistful Vista does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Wistful Vista have accessible units?
No, 7917 Wistful Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Wistful Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 Wistful Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 Wistful Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 Wistful Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
