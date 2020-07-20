5102 Sevilla Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Beautiful Sky Ranch home with Spectacular Views! - This is one of the most beautiful properties that you will come across in the luxury Sky Ranch Community. Here's some amazing features it offers:



4 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

BEAUTIFUL Back yard with Amazing WEST FACING VIEWS

Solar system

Stainless steel appliances included

Walk in pantry

Wine refrigerator

Lots of storage space

Office space

Large landscaped backyard

Upstairs laundry room with gas for dryer

Huge master suite with Dual walk in closets

Large bedrooms with personal bathrooms

Downstairs guest suite or office with personal bathroom

3 Car tandem garage

Yard with turf - monthly gardening service to maintain additional landscape



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Please ask about our pet policy

-Lease Term: 1 Year



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



(RLNE4248693)