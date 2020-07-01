48 Via Sovana

Amenities
Adorable 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Santee! - Desirable Treviso complex. This unit has been upgraded throughout with beautiful hardwood floors & custom paint. Spacious master bedroom offers his and her closets. Attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, Central A/C, private patio. Great location within the complex featuring beautiful views to the mountains. Pets ok (breed restrictions and pet deposit apply). SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties
IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date
For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf
(RLNE5245152)