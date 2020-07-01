All apartments in Santee
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

48 Via Sovana

48 Via Sovana · No Longer Available
Location

48 Via Sovana, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Santee! - Desirable Treviso complex. This unit has been upgraded throughout with beautiful hardwood floors & custom paint. Spacious master bedroom offers his and her closets. Attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, Central A/C, private patio. Great location within the complex featuring beautiful views to the mountains. Pets ok (breed restrictions and pet deposit apply). SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5245152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Via Sovana have any available units?
48 Via Sovana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 48 Via Sovana have?
Some of 48 Via Sovana's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Via Sovana currently offering any rent specials?
48 Via Sovana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Via Sovana pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Via Sovana is pet friendly.
Does 48 Via Sovana offer parking?
Yes, 48 Via Sovana offers parking.
Does 48 Via Sovana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Via Sovana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Via Sovana have a pool?
No, 48 Via Sovana does not have a pool.
Does 48 Via Sovana have accessible units?
No, 48 Via Sovana does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Via Sovana have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Via Sovana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Via Sovana have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Via Sovana has units with air conditioning.

