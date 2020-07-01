48 Via Sovana

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Santee! - Desirable Treviso complex. This unit has been upgraded throughout with beautiful hardwood floors & custom paint. Spacious master bedroom offers his and her closets. Attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer hook-ups, Central A/C, private patio. Great location within the complex featuring beautiful views to the mountains. Pets ok (breed restrictions and pet deposit apply). SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5245152)