2008 Montilla St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome located high above Santee in a highly sought after Sky Ranch Community. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House this SATURDAY afternoon May 4th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



Lovely 3 Story 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath home in the Northstar division of Sky Ranch in Santee

There is a bedroom on the 1st floor and two on the 3rd floor. Each Bedroom has its own full bathroom

On the 2nd floor, there is a spacious Living Room/Dining room for entertaining.

Large kitchen and island to help with all cooking prep and plenty of pantry storage.

The cozy balcony offers a view of the community pool area below and wonderful views of Santee below.

A small laundry nook, with washer and dryer (gas) hookups, just off the kitchen.

Two car attached garage.

The community has a small dog run and playground/green zone area with more views of Santee.

Minutes from the 52, 67, and 8 Freeways.

Less than 15-minute drive to the Santee Plaza Shopping Center, Santee Trolley Square, Town Center Community Park, Sportsplex USA Santee, YMCA, and Parkway Plaza Mall.

Unit has AC



NON-SMOKING UNIT



$2,650.00 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months of the rental lease agreement



Please submit for pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE4867562)