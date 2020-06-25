All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 2008 Montilla St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
2008 Montilla St
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2008 Montilla St

2008 Montilla Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2008 Montilla Street, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome located high above Santee in a highly sought after Sky Ranch Community. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House this SATURDAY afternoon May 4th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

Lovely 3 Story 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath home in the Northstar division of Sky Ranch in Santee
There is a bedroom on the 1st floor and two on the 3rd floor. Each Bedroom has its own full bathroom
On the 2nd floor, there is a spacious Living Room/Dining room for entertaining.
Large kitchen and island to help with all cooking prep and plenty of pantry storage.
The cozy balcony offers a view of the community pool area below and wonderful views of Santee below.
A small laundry nook, with washer and dryer (gas) hookups, just off the kitchen.
Two car attached garage.
The community has a small dog run and playground/green zone area with more views of Santee.
Minutes from the 52, 67, and 8 Freeways.
Less than 15-minute drive to the Santee Plaza Shopping Center, Santee Trolley Square, Town Center Community Park, Sportsplex USA Santee, YMCA, and Parkway Plaza Mall.
Unit has AC

NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,650.00 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months of the rental lease agreement

Please submit for pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4867562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Montilla St have any available units?
2008 Montilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 2008 Montilla St have?
Some of 2008 Montilla St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Montilla St currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Montilla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Montilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Montilla St is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Montilla St offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Montilla St offers parking.
Does 2008 Montilla St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Montilla St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Montilla St have a pool?
Yes, 2008 Montilla St has a pool.
Does 2008 Montilla St have accessible units?
No, 2008 Montilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Montilla St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Montilla St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Montilla St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2008 Montilla St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College