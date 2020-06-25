2008 Montilla St

Amenities
Newer 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Townhome located high above Santee in a highly sought after Sky Ranch Community. - APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House this SATURDAY afternoon May 4th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!
Lovely 3 Story 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath home in the Northstar division of Sky Ranch in Santee
There is a bedroom on the 1st floor and two on the 3rd floor. Each Bedroom has its own full bathroom
On the 2nd floor, there is a spacious Living Room/Dining room for entertaining.
Large kitchen and island to help with all cooking prep and plenty of pantry storage.
The cozy balcony offers a view of the community pool area below and wonderful views of Santee below.
A small laundry nook, with washer and dryer (gas) hookups, just off the kitchen.
Two car attached garage.
The community has a small dog run and playground/green zone area with more views of Santee.
Minutes from the 52, 67, and 8 Freeways.
Less than 15-minute drive to the Santee Plaza Shopping Center, Santee Trolley Square, Town Center Community Park, Sportsplex USA Santee, YMCA, and Parkway Plaza Mall.
Unit has AC
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,650.00 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months of the rental lease agreement
Please submit for pets
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
