SKYRANCH** Luxury 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome w/ VIEWS - 1710 Montilla Street is a Beautiful 3-Story Townhome located in the charming Sky Ranch Community of Santee, CA. This 1,537-square foot home features 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and a 2-Car Attached Garage. Its in an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby schools that include Hill Creek Elementary, Pepper Drive Elementary and Santana High School. Youre also close to Mission Gorge Rd. where Shopping is endless. There are plenty of close by Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Town Parks, Trolley ad Freeway Access. Nearby parks are Shadow Hills Park, Town Center Community Park and Mast Park. This home has much to offer, quality, comfort and convenience at an affordable price that will suit any lifestyle. Come home to 1710 Montilla Street in Santee, CA and see why this is the perfect place to call home.



RENTAL FEATURES:



First Floor:

- Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Entry 2-Car Attached Garage



Second Floor:

- Living Room has custom-fit Entertainment Center

- Living Room, Access to Private Balcony with Beautiful Views

- Kitchen has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Wine Cooler, Garbage Disposal - Kitchen has plenty Counter Space/Cabinets, Island/Counter, Walk-in Pantry, and Powder Room

- Kitchen has Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer



Third Floor:

- Master Bedroom with Full En-Suite Bathroom, Walk-in Closet

- Third Bedroom with Full Bathroom, Closet



INTERIOR FEATURES:



- Wood Flooring Entry, Stairs, Bedrooms & Bathrooms

- Tiled Living Room, Kitchen, Powder Room

- Double Pane Windows throughout

- Window Coverings throughout

- Decorative Light fixtures throughout

- Freshly painted throughout

- Central Air

- Cable Ready

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- Washer & Dryer



NEWLY INSTALLED FEATURES:



- LED Lighting set-up for Smart Home Function; All LED Lighting w/fading function may be set-up on Daily Timers, Turned ON/OFF Remotely via Smart Phone App.



- IRing Doorbell System; Remotely allows you to know when someone is at your door. You can Remotely Communicate with them through Camera and Microphone using a Smart Phone.



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



Clubhouse Childrens Play Area

Swimming Pool Grilling Area

Jacuzzi Dog Run



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3641996)