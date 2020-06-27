All apartments in Santee
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

1710 Montilla Street

1710 Montilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Montilla Street, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
SKYRANCH** Luxury 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhome w/ VIEWS - 1710 Montilla Street is a Beautiful 3-Story Townhome located in the charming Sky Ranch Community of Santee, CA. This 1,537-square foot home features 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and a 2-Car Attached Garage. Its in an ideal location that places you within close proximity to nearby schools that include Hill Creek Elementary, Pepper Drive Elementary and Santana High School. Youre also close to Mission Gorge Rd. where Shopping is endless. There are plenty of close by Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Town Parks, Trolley ad Freeway Access. Nearby parks are Shadow Hills Park, Town Center Community Park and Mast Park. This home has much to offer, quality, comfort and convenience at an affordable price that will suit any lifestyle. Come home to 1710 Montilla Street in Santee, CA and see why this is the perfect place to call home.

RENTAL FEATURES:

First Floor:
- Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Entry 2-Car Attached Garage

Second Floor:
- Living Room has custom-fit Entertainment Center
- Living Room, Access to Private Balcony with Beautiful Views
- Kitchen has Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Wine Cooler, Garbage Disposal - Kitchen has plenty Counter Space/Cabinets, Island/Counter, Walk-in Pantry, and Powder Room
- Kitchen has Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer

Third Floor:
- Master Bedroom with Full En-Suite Bathroom, Walk-in Closet
- Third Bedroom with Full Bathroom, Closet

INTERIOR FEATURES:

- Wood Flooring Entry, Stairs, Bedrooms & Bathrooms
- Tiled Living Room, Kitchen, Powder Room
- Double Pane Windows throughout
- Window Coverings throughout
- Decorative Light fixtures throughout
- Freshly painted throughout
- Central Air
- Cable Ready
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Washer & Dryer

NEWLY INSTALLED FEATURES:

- LED Lighting set-up for Smart Home Function; All LED Lighting w/fading function may be set-up on Daily Timers, Turned ON/OFF Remotely via Smart Phone App.

- IRing Doorbell System; Remotely allows you to know when someone is at your door. You can Remotely Communicate with them through Camera and Microphone using a Smart Phone.

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Clubhouse Childrens Play Area
Swimming Pool Grilling Area
Jacuzzi Dog Run

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3641996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Montilla Street have any available units?
1710 Montilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 1710 Montilla Street have?
Some of 1710 Montilla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Montilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Montilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Montilla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Montilla Street is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Montilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Montilla Street offers parking.
Does 1710 Montilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Montilla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Montilla Street have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Montilla Street has a pool.
Does 1710 Montilla Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 Montilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Montilla Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Montilla Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Montilla Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1710 Montilla Street has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

