Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3 br 31/2 ba North Star @ Sky Ranch - NorthStar At Sky Ranch!

Gorgeous Views in day, even more Glorious at Night!

Beautiful 3br 3 1/2 bath Townhome Available Now!

Balcany over looks the Pool area & airport & all of west El Cajon valley.

Amenities:

* Views

* Light & Bright

* Beautiful Decorator Colors

* Granite Counter Tops

* Island Kitchen w/Granite

* Beautiful Tile Floors

* Built in Entertainment Center

* Great Room style Living, Dinning Room

& Kitchen all open & Spacious.

* Master Bedroom & Bath

* 2 car Garage w/laundry hook ups.

* Community Pool & Spa

* Beautiful Rec. Room for private parties avail.

* Community Play Area for the kids



Rental Requirements:

Renters Insurance required.

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



Please drive by 1104 Calabria St. 1st then give us a call to see the inside.

Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546

Please call so we can go over some details 619-562-9336

Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!



(RLNE5411704)