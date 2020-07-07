All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 1104 Calabria St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
1104 Calabria St.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

1104 Calabria St.

1104 Calabria Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1104 Calabria Street, Santee, CA 92071
Sky Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 br 31/2 ba North Star @ Sky Ranch - NorthStar At Sky Ranch!
Gorgeous Views in day, even more Glorious at Night!
Beautiful 3br 3 1/2 bath Townhome Available Now!
Balcany over looks the Pool area & airport & all of west El Cajon valley.
Amenities:
* Views
* Light & Bright
* Beautiful Decorator Colors
* Granite Counter Tops
* Island Kitchen w/Granite
* Beautiful Tile Floors
* Built in Entertainment Center
* Great Room style Living, Dinning Room
& Kitchen all open & Spacious.
* Master Bedroom & Bath
* 2 car Garage w/laundry hook ups.
* Community Pool & Spa
* Beautiful Rec. Room for private parties avail.
* Community Play Area for the kids

Rental Requirements:
Renters Insurance required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

Please drive by 1104 Calabria St. 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some details 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!

(RLNE5411704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Calabria St. have any available units?
1104 Calabria St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 1104 Calabria St. have?
Some of 1104 Calabria St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Calabria St. currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Calabria St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Calabria St. pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Calabria St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 1104 Calabria St. offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Calabria St. offers parking.
Does 1104 Calabria St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Calabria St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Calabria St. have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Calabria St. has a pool.
Does 1104 Calabria St. have accessible units?
No, 1104 Calabria St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Calabria St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Calabria St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Calabria St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Calabria St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College