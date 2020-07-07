Amenities
3 br 31/2 ba North Star @ Sky Ranch - NorthStar At Sky Ranch!
Gorgeous Views in day, even more Glorious at Night!
Beautiful 3br 3 1/2 bath Townhome Available Now!
Balcany over looks the Pool area & airport & all of west El Cajon valley.
Amenities:
* Views
* Light & Bright
* Beautiful Decorator Colors
* Granite Counter Tops
* Island Kitchen w/Granite
* Beautiful Tile Floors
* Built in Entertainment Center
* Great Room style Living, Dinning Room
& Kitchen all open & Spacious.
* Master Bedroom & Bath
* 2 car Garage w/laundry hook ups.
* Community Pool & Spa
* Beautiful Rec. Room for private parties avail.
* Community Play Area for the kids
Rental Requirements:
Renters Insurance required.
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions
Please drive by 1104 Calabria St. 1st then give us a call to see the inside.
Town N Ranch Realty & Property Mgnt. ~ CalBRE# 00692546
Please call so we can go over some details 619-562-9336
Also Please Do Not fill out application until after you have seen the property. Thank You so much for your interest!
(RLNE5411704)