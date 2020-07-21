All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 10794 Riderwood Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
10794 Riderwood Terrace
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:16 PM

10794 Riderwood Terrace

10794 Riderwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10794 Riderwood Terrace, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Two story Santee condo available with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 1,017 sq ft. unit with open living room area with natural lighting and tile throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove-oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are inside the unit for convenience. Corner unit with view of hills from outside balcony. Two car garage attached for easy access. Community pool and spa near by.
DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 3/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10794 Riderwood Terrace have any available units?
10794 Riderwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10794 Riderwood Terrace have?
Some of 10794 Riderwood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10794 Riderwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10794 Riderwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10794 Riderwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 10794 Riderwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10794 Riderwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10794 Riderwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 10794 Riderwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10794 Riderwood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10794 Riderwood Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 10794 Riderwood Terrace has a pool.
Does 10794 Riderwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10794 Riderwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10794 Riderwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10794 Riderwood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 10794 Riderwood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10794 Riderwood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSantee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santee Apartments with ParkingSantee Apartments with Pools
Santee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CAWildomar, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFrench Valley, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College