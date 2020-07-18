10656 Prince Carlos Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access

4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills. Unique floor plan offers 4-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms in 2-story layout with 1-car garage parking, plus 1 additional off-street. This end unit offers private patio backyard, laundry hook ups, tons of storage, newer kitchen, and spacious family/living room area situated next to small playground, perfect for kids and pets. With fabulous shopping and dining only a short ride away, you can have it all in this well-maintained homeowner's association with community pool, close to schools, parks, recreation, transportation and more! 1 year lease required (2 yr. lease preferred). Tenant pays utilities, water, cable, internet.



*No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.



(RLNE5910056)