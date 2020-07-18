All apartments in Santee
10656 Prince Carlos Ln.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10656 Prince Carlos Ln

10656 Prince Carlos Lane · (619) 222-0316
Santee
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10656 Prince Carlos Ln · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills. Unique floor plan offers 4-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms in 2-story layout with 1-car garage parking, plus 1 additional off-street. This end unit offers private patio backyard, laundry hook ups, tons of storage, newer kitchen, and spacious family/living room area situated next to small playground, perfect for kids and pets. With fabulous shopping and dining only a short ride away, you can have it all in this well-maintained homeowner's association with community pool, close to schools, parks, recreation, transportation and more! 1 year lease required (2 yr. lease preferred). Tenant pays utilities, water, cable, internet.

*No portion of the premises shall be sublet nor this Agreement assigned. Resident is prohibited from offering all or part of the premises for short-term rental, such as through AirBNB, VRBO or other such sites.

(RLNE5910056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln have any available units?
10656 Prince Carlos Ln has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln have?
Some of 10656 Prince Carlos Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10656 Prince Carlos Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10656 Prince Carlos Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10656 Prince Carlos Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10656 Prince Carlos Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10656 Prince Carlos Ln offers parking.
Does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10656 Prince Carlos Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10656 Prince Carlos Ln has a pool.
Does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln have accessible units?
No, 10656 Prince Carlos Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10656 Prince Carlos Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10656 Prince Carlos Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 10656 Prince Carlos Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

