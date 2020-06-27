All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 10540 Kerrigan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
10540 Kerrigan Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:24 AM

10540 Kerrigan Court

10540 Kerrigan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10540 Kerrigan Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious recently remolded 2 bed 2 bath condo is just minutes away from shopping, dining, schools and parks! It features tile flooring throughout home, carpeted bedrooms, washer and dryer hookups in unit, dishwasher, air conditioning and ceiling fans. You will never want to leave!
2 Pet Max 20 lb weight limit (all pets subject to management approval)
Call today to schedule a viewing, this one will not last long! 619-371-5688
After a long day, there's nothing like a refreshing dip in the pool. Your back patio is your private retreat. You can enjoy these features all year long! We know you deserve the very best, and this community is designed specifically to ensure you don't just lease, you live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 Kerrigan Court have any available units?
10540 Kerrigan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10540 Kerrigan Court have?
Some of 10540 Kerrigan Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 Kerrigan Court currently offering any rent specials?
10540 Kerrigan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 Kerrigan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10540 Kerrigan Court is pet friendly.
Does 10540 Kerrigan Court offer parking?
Yes, 10540 Kerrigan Court offers parking.
Does 10540 Kerrigan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 Kerrigan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 Kerrigan Court have a pool?
Yes, 10540 Kerrigan Court has a pool.
Does 10540 Kerrigan Court have accessible units?
No, 10540 Kerrigan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 Kerrigan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10540 Kerrigan Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10540 Kerrigan Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10540 Kerrigan Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College