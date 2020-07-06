10505 Kerrigan Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking

3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Townhouse with Big Patio and 2-Car Garage! - This townhouse has 3 bedrooms located upstairs, 1 full bathroom upstairs and a half guest bathroom downstairs, a spacious living room area, dining room off the kitchen, full size laundry room with lots of storage, a huge patio area perfect for a patio set, a huge 2-car garage, and central AC and heat! This home is total 1,323 SF and has new paint throughout and is ready for move-in ASAP!



This home includes amenities such as: HOA pool and one guest parking pass. This property is near Woodglen Vista Park, Cajon Park School, shopping, gas stations, and minutes from the 67 and 52 fwy.



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com



Please NOTE! Amanica was hired to find and place a tenant in this property. We will not be continuing service or managing the property post tenant placement.



Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



Amanica Real Estate & Property Management

1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101

www.Amanica.com

BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568

Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666



(RLNE5205869)