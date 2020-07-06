All apartments in Santee
10505 Kerrigan Ct.

10505 Kerrigan Court · No Longer Available
Location

10505 Kerrigan Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Townhouse with Big Patio and 2-Car Garage! - This townhouse has 3 bedrooms located upstairs, 1 full bathroom upstairs and a half guest bathroom downstairs, a spacious living room area, dining room off the kitchen, full size laundry room with lots of storage, a huge patio area perfect for a patio set, a huge 2-car garage, and central AC and heat! This home is total 1,323 SF and has new paint throughout and is ready for move-in ASAP!

This home includes amenities such as: HOA pool and one guest parking pass. This property is near Woodglen Vista Park, Cajon Park School, shopping, gas stations, and minutes from the 67 and 52 fwy.

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Please NOTE! Amanica was hired to find and place a tenant in this property. We will not be continuing service or managing the property post tenant placement.

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101
www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE5205869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. have any available units?
10505 Kerrigan Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. have?
Some of 10505 Kerrigan Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 Kerrigan Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10505 Kerrigan Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 Kerrigan Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 10505 Kerrigan Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10505 Kerrigan Ct. offers parking.
Does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 Kerrigan Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 10505 Kerrigan Ct. has a pool.
Does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10505 Kerrigan Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 Kerrigan Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10505 Kerrigan Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10505 Kerrigan Ct. has units with air conditioning.

