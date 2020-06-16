All apartments in Santee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10271 Alphonse Street

10271 Alphonse Street · (619) 333-7981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10271 Alphonse Street · Avail. Jul 15

$2,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1553 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!!

Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee!

As you enter your new home you are met with a spacious, sunlit living room surrounded by bright windows and lots of natural light.

You will be in awe of the gorgeous greenery just outside your door. This cottage-like condo features air-conditioning, a fenced-in patio, and a bonus room!

When you walk inside you are greeted with a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen with lovely laminate floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with custom tiling and the stove/oven and dishwasher are included!

Your three new bedrooms are located just up the stairs, where each room features ceiling fans throughout as well for those simmering fall days. Your home also features washer and dryer hooks up!
There is even a two-car garage located just outside your kitchen door!

This home will not last long! Please call to inquire!

(RLNE2651776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10271 Alphonse Street have any available units?
10271 Alphonse Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10271 Alphonse Street have?
Some of 10271 Alphonse Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10271 Alphonse Street currently offering any rent specials?
10271 Alphonse Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10271 Alphonse Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10271 Alphonse Street is pet friendly.
Does 10271 Alphonse Street offer parking?
Yes, 10271 Alphonse Street does offer parking.
Does 10271 Alphonse Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10271 Alphonse Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10271 Alphonse Street have a pool?
No, 10271 Alphonse Street does not have a pool.
Does 10271 Alphonse Street have accessible units?
No, 10271 Alphonse Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10271 Alphonse Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10271 Alphonse Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10271 Alphonse Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10271 Alphonse Street has units with air conditioning.
