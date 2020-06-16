Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!!



Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee!



As you enter your new home you are met with a spacious, sunlit living room surrounded by bright windows and lots of natural light.



You will be in awe of the gorgeous greenery just outside your door. This cottage-like condo features air-conditioning, a fenced-in patio, and a bonus room!



When you walk inside you are greeted with a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen with lovely laminate floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with custom tiling and the stove/oven and dishwasher are included!



Your three new bedrooms are located just up the stairs, where each room features ceiling fans throughout as well for those simmering fall days. Your home also features washer and dryer hooks up!

There is even a two-car garage located just outside your kitchen door!



This home will not last long! Please call to inquire!



(RLNE2651776)