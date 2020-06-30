10117 Settle Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Santee - Close to ALL! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home recently was updated with a brand new kitchen and paint throughout! On a darling street just minutes from all Santee has to offer: restaurants, shopping, and wonderful schools. Brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances. Two car attached garage with laundry hookups. Good sized bedrooms, master bedroom has personal bathroom. Big fenced backyard with covered patio area.



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Pets OK with additional security deposit



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



