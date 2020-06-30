All apartments in Santee
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

10117 Settle Road

10117 Settle Road · No Longer Available
Location

10117 Settle Road, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Santee - Close to ALL! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home recently was updated with a brand new kitchen and paint throughout! On a darling street just minutes from all Santee has to offer: restaurants, shopping, and wonderful schools. Brand new kitchen cabinets, countertops and appliances. Two car attached garage with laundry hookups. Good sized bedrooms, master bedroom has personal bathroom. Big fenced backyard with covered patio area.

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Pets OK with additional security deposit

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE5229446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 Settle Road have any available units?
10117 Settle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10117 Settle Road have?
Some of 10117 Settle Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10117 Settle Road currently offering any rent specials?
10117 Settle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 Settle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10117 Settle Road is pet friendly.
Does 10117 Settle Road offer parking?
Yes, 10117 Settle Road offers parking.
Does 10117 Settle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10117 Settle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 Settle Road have a pool?
No, 10117 Settle Road does not have a pool.
Does 10117 Settle Road have accessible units?
No, 10117 Settle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 Settle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10117 Settle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10117 Settle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10117 Settle Road does not have units with air conditioning.

