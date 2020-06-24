Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

10114 Prince Charming Lane Available 03/27/19 Spacious Home with Pool - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Santee. Perfect for summer barbeques with a pool, spa, and covered patio. Wood floors, carpet, and tile throughout. 2 car garage and fireplace inside. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



$1M renters insurance policy required due to pool.



12 month lease.



NO PETS!



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.



If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



(RLNE4769016)