All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 10114 Prince Charming Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
10114 Prince Charming Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

10114 Prince Charming Lane

10114 Prince Charming Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10114 Prince Charming Lane, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
10114 Prince Charming Lane Available 03/27/19 Spacious Home with Pool - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Santee. Perfect for summer barbeques with a pool, spa, and covered patio. Wood floors, carpet, and tile throughout. 2 car garage and fireplace inside. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

$1M renters insurance policy required due to pool.

12 month lease.

NO PETS!

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

(RLNE4769016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10114 Prince Charming Lane have any available units?
10114 Prince Charming Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10114 Prince Charming Lane have?
Some of 10114 Prince Charming Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10114 Prince Charming Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10114 Prince Charming Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10114 Prince Charming Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10114 Prince Charming Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10114 Prince Charming Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10114 Prince Charming Lane offers parking.
Does 10114 Prince Charming Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10114 Prince Charming Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10114 Prince Charming Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10114 Prince Charming Lane has a pool.
Does 10114 Prince Charming Lane have accessible units?
No, 10114 Prince Charming Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10114 Prince Charming Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10114 Prince Charming Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10114 Prince Charming Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10114 Prince Charming Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College