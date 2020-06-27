Amenities

10109 Corkwood Avenue Available 08/08/19 Very Open and Bright 3bd/2ba + Office Home! Friendly Quiet Neighborhood! Pet Friendly! - This 1544 sq.ft. house on a 6000 sq.ft. lot has been remodeled with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, HUGE family room that's 18 feet by 15 feet. Beautiful living room with fireplace, kitchen comes with refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and lots and lots of cabinets. There is a washer and dryer in the 2 car garage and RV parking on the side of the house. Large covered patio in the backyard. House has central air and forced heat.



Woodglen vista park is within walking distance and some nearby schools include: Cajon Park Elementary, Rio Seco Elementary and Santana High. Freeway 67 is close for easy commuting.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies or evictions.



Please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178 for a tour of this beautiful house.



