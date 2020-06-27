All apartments in Santee
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

10109 Corkwood Avenue

10109 Corkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10109 Corkwood Avenue, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10109 Corkwood Avenue Available 08/08/19 Very Open and Bright 3bd/2ba + Office Home! Friendly Quiet Neighborhood! Pet Friendly! - This 1544 sq.ft. house on a 6000 sq.ft. lot has been remodeled with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, HUGE family room that's 18 feet by 15 feet. Beautiful living room with fireplace, kitchen comes with refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and lots and lots of cabinets. There is a washer and dryer in the 2 car garage and RV parking on the side of the house. Large covered patio in the backyard. House has central air and forced heat.

Woodglen vista park is within walking distance and some nearby schools include: Cajon Park Elementary, Rio Seco Elementary and Santana High. Freeway 67 is close for easy commuting.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies or evictions.

Please contact Tyson at 619-847-4178 for a tour of this beautiful house.

(RLNE5056125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10109 Corkwood Avenue have any available units?
10109 Corkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10109 Corkwood Avenue have?
Some of 10109 Corkwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10109 Corkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10109 Corkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10109 Corkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10109 Corkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10109 Corkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10109 Corkwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 10109 Corkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10109 Corkwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10109 Corkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 10109 Corkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10109 Corkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10109 Corkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10109 Corkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10109 Corkwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10109 Corkwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10109 Corkwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
