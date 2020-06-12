/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
38 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
17 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
10 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
21 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
6 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1034 sqft
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northwest Santa Rosa
2 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
896 sqft
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Northwest Santa Rosa
16 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Santa Rosa
7 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1000 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
St. Rose
5 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1851 Wright Street
1851 Wright Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1065 sqft
1851 Wright Street Available 07/15/20 - Welcome home to a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with office in Northeast Santa Rosa in the Junior College area. This rental property was built in 1995, and is located at 1851 Wright St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lincoln Manor Association
1 Unit Available
701 Rockwell Place
701 Rockwell Place, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit with carport and driveway parking (could fit up to four compact cars!) garbage paid for! - Charming 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
314 Singing Brook Cr.
314 Singing Brook Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1538 sqft
Two bedroom on the Course in Oakmont, a Senior Community - Charming and comfortable. Two bedroom, Two bath, large living room, family room too. High ceilings. Residents must be over 55 yrs old (second tenant can be 45).
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Mesquite Drive
2200 Mesquite Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
950 sqft
Charming single level home located in Bennet Valley! - Beautifully landscaped low maintenance front yard. This property features two bedrooms, two baths, and an office space. Plenty of natural lighting throughout. Formal dining area.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1453 Neotomas Ave. #106
1453 Neotomas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1038 sqft
Bennett Valley Condo Immaculate Condition, large balcony - Immaculate. Two bedroom, 1.5 bath. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant contributes $75 per mo for water. HOA paid by Owner. A/C Move right in. Parking assigned in garage. (RLNE4597853)
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
68 Westgate Circle
68 Westgate Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Valle Vista community for occupants age 55 and over community - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent a home in this lovely Senior community.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oakmont Village
1 Unit Available
6537 Meadowridge Drive
6537 Meadowridge Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1450 sqft
6537 Meadowridge Drive Available 07/01/20 55+ Oakmont Senior Community:Two Bedroom Two Bath w/attached Garage - Oakmont 55+ community Large skylight in the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout.
