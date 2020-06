Amenities

901 Russell Avenue # 206 Available 07/01/20 Gated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Falcon Wood - Gated Falcon Wood Condo complex located at Russell Ave and Range Avenue in Northern Santa Rosa. Very nice updated unit with second floor entry with a deck. There are newer carpets in the bedrooms and hallway and newer paint throughout the condo. The appliances have been updated to all stainless steel. Newer light fixtures kitchen & dining area. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Located across Hwy 101 from Kaiser Hospital. Great access for a commuter. Unit includes parking and has one covered carport and one open parking space. Property is tenant occupied! Call for information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849508)