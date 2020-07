Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom Home in Rincon Valley!!! - Come see this beautiful home with tile entry, carpeted living room and electric fireplace. Open kitchen with tile flooring, tile counter tops, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave hood and nook. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has two master suites with each having its own private bathroom. Cement patio. Two car garage. Forced air heating. Sorry, no pets. Month-to-month rental agreement.(FR)



(RLNE5899502)