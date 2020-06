Amenities

Just in time for the summer. Enjoy stay at home and Vacation in this pristine single level home with large yard and fenced pool. Freshly painted and sparkling clean, light and bright. . Remodeled open kitchen and updated bathrooms. Ceiling fans to keep you comfy . Greenhouse and raised garden beds for. Your grow at Home Vegetables.Located on a cul-de-sac in the wonderful Appletree neighborhood. Convenient to shopping, freeway access.