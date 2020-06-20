All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1851 Wright Street

1851 Wright Street · No Longer Available
Location

1851 Wright Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Junior College

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bocce court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
1851 Wright Street Available 07/15/20 - Welcome home to a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with office in Northeast Santa Rosa in the Junior College area.

This rental property was built in 1995, and is located at 1851 Wright St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. It is a single family home featuring a master bedroom, open kitchen and living room, office space, wood flooring, fenced yard, and central heating.

This neighborhood is near Franklin Park, Safeway shopping center, CVS Pharmacy, Big Lots, and Starbucks, a local Community Health Food Market, Jamba Juice.
Nearby schools: Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts, Santa Rosa High School, Ridgeway High, Santa Rosa Junior College

LEASING TERMS
Available: July 15th or sooner.
Rent: $2,650
Deposit:$3,500
Pet policy: 1 small pet considered
Utilities Included: None
Co-Signers: No.

PROPERTY FEATURES
Central heating
Wood flooring
Double pane windows
Patio
Street parking
2-Car garage
Washer and dryer hook-ups

Please contact our office for the scheduled showing times.

707-596-1020

Leasing Office:
Sonoma County Property Rentals
5218 Country Club Drive
Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Sonoma County Property Rentals | Equal Housing Opportunity
BRE #02037683

Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter's Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum qualifying requirements are a 650 credit score and monthly income equal to 2.5x the monthly rent. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicants credit history. No smoking or vaping (e-cigs) any tobacco or substances on the premises. No drugs permitted on the premises.

*Square footage and property details taken from private and public sources including tax records. Availability and information published on this listing is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE5796478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Wright Street have any available units?
1851 Wright Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
What amenities does 1851 Wright Street have?
Some of 1851 Wright Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Wright Street currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Wright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Wright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Wright Street is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Wright Street offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Wright Street does offer parking.
Does 1851 Wright Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Wright Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Wright Street have a pool?
No, 1851 Wright Street does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Wright Street have accessible units?
No, 1851 Wright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Wright Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Wright Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Wright Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Wright Street does not have units with air conditioning.
