1851 Wright Street Available 07/15/20 - Welcome home to a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with office in Northeast Santa Rosa in the Junior College area.



This rental property was built in 1995, and is located at 1851 Wright St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404. It is a single family home featuring a master bedroom, open kitchen and living room, office space, wood flooring, fenced yard, and central heating.



This neighborhood is near Franklin Park, Safeway shopping center, CVS Pharmacy, Big Lots, and Starbucks, a local Community Health Food Market, Jamba Juice.

Nearby schools: Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts, Santa Rosa High School, Ridgeway High, Santa Rosa Junior College



LEASING TERMS

Available: July 15th or sooner.

Rent: $2,650

Deposit:$3,500

Pet policy: 1 small pet considered

Utilities Included: None

Co-Signers: No.



PROPERTY FEATURES

Central heating

Wood flooring

Double pane windows

Patio

Street parking

2-Car garage

Washer and dryer hook-ups



Please contact our office for the scheduled showing times.



707-596-1020



Leasing Office:

Sonoma County Property Rentals

5218 Country Club Drive

Rohnert Park, CA 94928



Sonoma County Property Rentals | Equal Housing Opportunity

BRE #02037683



Important Notes: Future tenants must have proof of Renter's Insurance before occupying the property. All rental applications are subject to credit and screening approval. Minimum qualifying requirements are a 650 credit score and monthly income equal to 2.5x the monthly rent. Increased security deposit may be required based on applicants credit history. No smoking or vaping (e-cigs) any tobacco or substances on the premises. No drugs permitted on the premises.



*Square footage and property details taken from private and public sources including tax records. Availability and information published on this listing is subject to change without notice.



(RLNE5796478)