Santa Rosa, CA
1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14

1120 Yulupa Avenue · (707) 328-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 Yulupa Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Annadel Heights is pleased to offer this well maintained one bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment is located on the second floor. Property offers AC, covered parking, on site coin laundry, storage unit, and is conveniently located near shopping and parks.

Call Daniel for showings
707-328-1141

No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.

Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Application Fee is $35 per adult

Deposit is $2,050
Rent is $1,550
No Smoking
No Pets
Credit check required, application fee is $35 per adult
Annadel Heights is a recently renovated 15 Unit complex located in the Bennett Valley area of Santa Rosa. Located near Whole Foods and Annadel State Park, easy access to the freeway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 have any available units?
1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
What amenities does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 have?
Some of 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 does offer parking.
Does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 have a pool?
No, 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 have accessible units?
No, 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14 has units with air conditioning.
