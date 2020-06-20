1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14

Amenities
Annadel Heights is pleased to offer this well maintained one bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment is located on the second floor. Property offers AC, covered parking, on site coin laundry, storage unit, and is conveniently located near shopping and parks.
Call Daniel for showings
707-328-1141
No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.
Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Application Fee is $35 per adult
Deposit is $2,050
Rent is $1,550
Credit check required
Annadel Heights is a recently renovated 15 Unit complex located in the Bennett Valley area of Santa Rosa. Located near Whole Foods and Annadel State Park, easy access to the freeway and shopping.