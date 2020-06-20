1120 Yulupa Ave. - 14

Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Annadel Heights is pleased to offer this well maintained one bedroom one bath apartment. This apartment is located on the second floor. Property offers AC, covered parking, on site coin laundry, storage unit, and is conveniently located near shopping and parks.



Call Daniel for showings

707-328-1141



No Smoking, no pets, and no evictions.



Apply online at https://cire.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Application Fee is $35 per adult



Deposit is $2,050

Rent is $1,550

Credit check required

Annadel Heights is a recently renovated 15 Unit complex located in the Bennett Valley area of Santa Rosa. Located near Whole Foods and Annadel State Park, easy access to the freeway and shopping.