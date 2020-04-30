27254 Riverview Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5179a28052 ---- **COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME* Santa Clarita Rental located just off of McBean Parkway and Fairview Drive in the Brookside Walk community of Valencia. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,330 sq. ft. of living space. Some amenities include laminate flooring, new carpet, neutral paint, white appliances, blinds throughout and 2 car direct access garage. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included without warranty. Community pool, spa, clubhouse and bbq area. No Pets Please Available May 16, 2019. Please visit www.RentSourceCorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information! 2 Car Direct Access Garage All Bedrooms Upstairs Blinds Throughout Community Clubhouse Community Pool Community Spa Laminate Flooring Large Linen Storage Laundry Upstairs Master Bath With Dual Vanity Master Bath With Stall Shower Neutral Paint New Neutral Carpet No Pets Please Oak Cabinetry Parks And Paseos Nearby Pedestal Sink Recessed Lighting Refrigerator Included (No Warranty) Tile Countertops Washer/Dryer Included (No Warranty) White Appliances