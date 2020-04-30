All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated May 9 2019 at 11:29 PM

27254 Riverview Lane

27254 Riverview Ln · (661) 430-5355
Location

27254 Riverview Ln, Santa Clarita, CA 91354

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5179a28052 ---- **COMING SOON - NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME* Santa Clarita Rental located just off of McBean Parkway and Fairview Drive in the Brookside Walk community of Valencia. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,330 sq. ft. of living space. Some amenities include laminate flooring, new carpet, neutral paint, white appliances, blinds throughout and 2 car direct access garage. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included without warranty. Community pool, spa, clubhouse and bbq area. No Pets Please Available May 16, 2019. Please visit www.RentSourceCorp.com or call 661-430-5355 for more information! 2 Car Direct Access Garage All Bedrooms Upstairs Blinds Throughout Community Clubhouse Community Pool Community Spa Laminate Flooring Large Linen Storage Laundry Upstairs Master Bath With Dual Vanity Master Bath With Stall Shower Neutral Paint New Neutral Carpet No Pets Please Oak Cabinetry Parks And Paseos Nearby Pedestal Sink Recessed Lighting Refrigerator Included (No Warranty) Tile Countertops Washer/Dryer Included (No Warranty) White Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27254 Riverview Lane have any available units?
27254 Riverview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 27254 Riverview Lane have?
Some of 27254 Riverview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27254 Riverview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27254 Riverview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27254 Riverview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27254 Riverview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 27254 Riverview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27254 Riverview Lane does offer parking.
Does 27254 Riverview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27254 Riverview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27254 Riverview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27254 Riverview Lane has a pool.
Does 27254 Riverview Lane have accessible units?
No, 27254 Riverview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27254 Riverview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 27254 Riverview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
