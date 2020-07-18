All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

26853 Claudette St

26853 Claudette Street · (818) 219-9070
Location

26853 Claudette Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Corner Upper Unit - Property Id: 310767

Coming soon! Completely renovated..

3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Plus Loft upper Unit. Centrally located Santa Clarita rental located in the American Beauty Village Complex, on Claudette just off of Soledad Canyon Rd. Desirable Corner Unit, overlooks one of the community pools and green space. Almost a complete renovation on this unit. Updates include new carpet, new vinyl plank floors, new countertops, all new sinks, new toilets, new lighting, fresh paint throughout, the list goes on.
18 month lease. Unit is available the second week of July. A must see! E-mail or text Keila to schedule an appointment, showings will start 7/2.

No animals allowed.

Application Fee: $35.00 each applicant
Deposit: $2600

Square Footage: 1107

Amenities:
Carpet/Vinyl Plank
Quarts Countertops
Central Air Conditioning
Central Heating
Fireplace
Microwave
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage

Utilities Included:
Garbage
Water

Community :
Pools and Spas
Tennis Courts
Greenbelts/Park-like setting
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26853-claudette-st-canyon-country-ca/310767
Property Id 310767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26853 Claudette St have any available units?
26853 Claudette St has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 26853 Claudette St have?
Some of 26853 Claudette St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26853 Claudette St currently offering any rent specials?
26853 Claudette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26853 Claudette St pet-friendly?
No, 26853 Claudette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 26853 Claudette St offer parking?
Yes, 26853 Claudette St offers parking.
Does 26853 Claudette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26853 Claudette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26853 Claudette St have a pool?
Yes, 26853 Claudette St has a pool.
Does 26853 Claudette St have accessible units?
No, 26853 Claudette St does not have accessible units.
Does 26853 Claudette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26853 Claudette St has units with dishwashers.
