Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Corner Upper Unit - Property Id: 310767



Coming soon! Completely renovated..



3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Plus Loft upper Unit. Centrally located Santa Clarita rental located in the American Beauty Village Complex, on Claudette just off of Soledad Canyon Rd. Desirable Corner Unit, overlooks one of the community pools and green space. Almost a complete renovation on this unit. Updates include new carpet, new vinyl plank floors, new countertops, all new sinks, new toilets, new lighting, fresh paint throughout, the list goes on.

18 month lease. Unit is available the second week of July. A must see! E-mail or text Keila to schedule an appointment, showings will start 7/2.



No animals allowed.



Application Fee: $35.00 each applicant

Deposit: $2600



Square Footage: 1107



Amenities:

Carpet/Vinyl Plank

Quarts Countertops

Central Air Conditioning

Central Heating

Fireplace

Microwave

Gas Stove

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage



Utilities Included:

Garbage

Water



Community :

Pools and Spas

Tennis Courts

Greenbelts/Park-like setting

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26853-claudette-st-canyon-country-ca/310767

Property Id 310767



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5947693)