Amenities
Beautiful Corner Upper Unit - Property Id: 310767
Coming soon! Completely renovated..
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Plus Loft upper Unit. Centrally located Santa Clarita rental located in the American Beauty Village Complex, on Claudette just off of Soledad Canyon Rd. Desirable Corner Unit, overlooks one of the community pools and green space. Almost a complete renovation on this unit. Updates include new carpet, new vinyl plank floors, new countertops, all new sinks, new toilets, new lighting, fresh paint throughout, the list goes on.
18 month lease. Unit is available the second week of July. A must see! E-mail or text Keila to schedule an appointment, showings will start 7/2.
No animals allowed.
Application Fee: $35.00 each applicant
Deposit: $2600
Square Footage: 1107
Amenities:
Carpet/Vinyl Plank
Quarts Countertops
Central Air Conditioning
Central Heating
Fireplace
Microwave
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Utilities Included:
Garbage
Water
Community :
Pools and Spas
Tennis Courts
Greenbelts/Park-like setting
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26853-claudette-st-canyon-country-ca/310767
Property Id 310767
(RLNE5947693)