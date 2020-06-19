23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful 2 + 2 with View -



Desirable Santa Fe 2 + 2 Upper Unit with a view in Valencia! This unit has lots of natural light, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar with Granite Counter-tops, Upgraded Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher, Formal Dinning Room, Stackable Washer and Dryer, Large Bedrooms with the Master Bathroom having a Walk-in Closet and Granite Counter-tops, Large Patio Over Looking the Pool, Spa and Waterfall, Quiet Location in Back of Complex, Lots of Guest Parking, One Car Garage and One Parking Spot and Walking Distance to Stores, Restaurants and Valencia Mall. Included is Trash and Water.



NO PETS.



