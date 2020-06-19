All apartments in Santa Clarita
23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298

23609 Del Monte Drive · (661) 510-6959
Location

23609 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful 2 + 2 with View -

Desirable Santa Fe 2 + 2 Upper Unit with a view in Valencia! This unit has lots of natural light, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar with Granite Counter-tops, Upgraded Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher, Formal Dinning Room, Stackable Washer and Dryer, Large Bedrooms with the Master Bathroom having a Walk-in Closet and Granite Counter-tops, Large Patio Over Looking the Pool, Spa and Waterfall, Quiet Location in Back of Complex, Lots of Guest Parking, One Car Garage and One Parking Spot and Walking Distance to Stores, Restaurants and Valencia Mall. Included is Trash and Water.

NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4733064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 have any available units?
23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 have?
Some of 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 currently offering any rent specials?
23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 pet-friendly?
No, 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 offer parking?
Yes, 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 does offer parking.
Does 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 have a pool?
Yes, 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 has a pool.
Does 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 have accessible units?
No, 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 does not have accessible units.
Does 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298 has units with dishwashers.

