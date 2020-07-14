All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

870 Burbank Dr Apt 2

870 Burbank Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

870 Burbank Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 2 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious Santa Clara Apartment | Swimming Pool | Near Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center.

870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 is close to Super Kyo-Po Plaza, L & L Hawaiian Barbecue, Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant, Apple Park, Apple Inc. Headquarters, Stratford School - Santa Clara Pomeroy, with Easy Access To Lawrence Expressway, El Camino Real, Highways 280/101/237.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Ceiling fan
- Remodeled Bathroom w/ Newer Vanity/Sink, Shower/Tub Enclosure, & Tile Flooring
- One Assigned Parking Space
- Carpeting in living area and bedroom
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Bathroom includes a shower/bathtub combo
- Off-street parking.

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Pool

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 have any available units?
870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 have?
Some of 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

