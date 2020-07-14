Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious Santa Clara Apartment | Swimming Pool | Near Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center.



870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 is close to Super Kyo-Po Plaza, L & L Hawaiian Barbecue, Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant, Apple Park, Apple Inc. Headquarters, Stratford School - Santa Clara Pomeroy, with Easy Access To Lawrence Expressway, El Camino Real, Highways 280/101/237.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and garbage disposal

- Ceiling fan

- Remodeled Bathroom w/ Newer Vanity/Sink, Shower/Tub Enclosure, & Tile Flooring

- One Assigned Parking Space

- Carpeting in living area and bedroom

- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom

- Bathroom includes a shower/bathtub combo

- Off-street parking.



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Pool



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887898)