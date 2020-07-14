Amenities
Spacious Santa Clara Apartment | Swimming Pool | Near Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center.
870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 is close to Super Kyo-Po Plaza, L & L Hawaiian Barbecue, Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant, Apple Park, Apple Inc. Headquarters, Stratford School - Santa Clara Pomeroy, with Easy Access To Lawrence Expressway, El Camino Real, Highways 280/101/237.
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, and garbage disposal
- Ceiling fan
- Remodeled Bathroom w/ Newer Vanity/Sink, Shower/Tub Enclosure, & Tile Flooring
- One Assigned Parking Space
- Carpeting in living area and bedroom
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Bathroom includes a shower/bathtub combo
- Off-street parking.
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Pool
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887898)