2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e53b6faec180b78b0045f3f By appointment only, please do not disturb current tenants.
Gardening, sewer and water included in rent. Renter pays electric & gas.
Newly remodeled (2017) beautiful 2 beds 1 bath duplex with private yard space.
Distinguished Cupertino schools, (Eisenhower Elementary, Hyde Middle, Cupertino High).
1 mile to Apple campus.
Walking distance to super markets, malls, and food courts within 1 mile
Furnishing optional with additional monthly .
(RLNE5846120)