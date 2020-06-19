All apartments in Santa Clara
2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051
2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051

2857 Regnart Way · (650) 463-9203
Location

2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e53b6faec180b78b0045f3f By appointment only, please do not disturb current tenants.
Gardening, sewer and water included in rent. Renter pays electric & gas.
Newly remodeled (2017) beautiful 2 beds 1 bath duplex with private yard space.
Distinguished Cupertino schools, (Eisenhower Elementary, Hyde Middle, Cupertino High).
1 mile to Apple campus.
Walking distance to super markets, malls, and food courts within 1 mile

Furnishing optional with additional monthly .

(RLNE5846120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 have any available units?
2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
Is 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 currently offering any rent specials?
2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 pet-friendly?
No, 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 offer parking?
No, 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 does not offer parking.
Does 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 have a pool?
No, 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 does not have a pool.
Does 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 have accessible units?
No, 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2857 Regnart Way, Santa Clara, CA, US, 95051 does not have units with air conditioning.
