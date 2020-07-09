All apartments in Santa Clara
1777 Lafayette St 115

1777 Lafayette Street · (408) 449-0746
Location

1777 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
lobby
Unit 115 Available 08/12/20 1BD/1BA LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT - Property Id: 313691

LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT Secured Parking (1 Open) ­In front of unit.No Dwelling Above or Below ­ Ground Level End Unit ­No Smoking inside unit.
Located in the desirable city of Santa Clara,Levi's Stadium, Great America, Mercado, SAP Center, public transportation Cal Train ­Santa Clara Station,(101, 280, 880, & 237), expressways (San Tomas, Montague, Central), and 5 minutes away from San JoseAirport.
Central A/C & Heat ­ 22ft. High/Vaulted Ceiling ­
Excellent open spaces unique for creating your own living and/or working environment. ­
Windows ­ Skylight
Granite Countertops ­
All appliances
Galvanized Steel and Wood Exterior ­
Industrial­Designed Lobby ­
Gated Property w/ Secure Entry ­ Secured Parking
Water and Garbage Utilities INCLUDED
Terms:
Rent: $2,500
Deposit$2,500
1 year term ­
Available: August 2020
Application fee per adult
Pets: No more than 2 small to medium sized pets (combined weight of 40 lbs.).
Please text or email Jackie for appointments­
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1777-lafayette-st-santa-clara-ca-unit-115/313691
Property Id 313691

(RLNE5940103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 Lafayette St 115 have any available units?
1777 Lafayette St 115 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 1777 Lafayette St 115 have?
Some of 1777 Lafayette St 115's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 Lafayette St 115 currently offering any rent specials?
1777 Lafayette St 115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 Lafayette St 115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1777 Lafayette St 115 is pet friendly.
Does 1777 Lafayette St 115 offer parking?
Yes, 1777 Lafayette St 115 offers parking.
Does 1777 Lafayette St 115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1777 Lafayette St 115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 Lafayette St 115 have a pool?
No, 1777 Lafayette St 115 does not have a pool.
Does 1777 Lafayette St 115 have accessible units?
No, 1777 Lafayette St 115 does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 Lafayette St 115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1777 Lafayette St 115 has units with dishwashers.
