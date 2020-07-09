1777 Lafayette St 115

Amenities
Unit 115 Available 08/12/20 1BD/1BA LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT - Property Id: 313691
LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT Secured Parking (1 Open) In front of unit.No Dwelling Above or Below Ground Level End Unit No Smoking inside unit.
Located in the desirable city of Santa Clara,Levi's Stadium, Great America, Mercado, SAP Center, public transportation Cal Train Santa Clara Station,(101, 280, 880, & 237), expressways (San Tomas, Montague, Central), and 5 minutes away from San JoseAirport.
Central A/C & Heat 22ft. High/Vaulted Ceiling
Excellent open spaces unique for creating your own living and/or working environment.
Windows Skylight
Granite Countertops
All appliances
Galvanized Steel and Wood Exterior
IndustrialDesigned Lobby
Gated Property w/ Secure Entry Secured Parking
Water and Garbage Utilities INCLUDED
Terms:
Rent: $2,500
Deposit$2,500
1 year term
Available: August 2020
Application fee per adult
Pets: No more than 2 small to medium sized pets (combined weight of 40 lbs.).
Please text or email Jackie for appointments
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1777-lafayette-st-santa-clara-ca-unit-115/313691
Property Id 313691
(RLNE5940103)