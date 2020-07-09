1777 Lafayette St 115

Amenities

Unit 115 Available 08/12/20 1BD/1BA LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT - Property Id: 313691



LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT Secured Parking (1 Open) ­In front of unit.No Dwelling Above or Below ­ Ground Level End Unit ­No Smoking inside unit.

Located in the desirable city of Santa Clara,Levi's Stadium, Great America, Mercado, SAP Center, public transportation Cal Train ­Santa Clara Station,(101, 280, 880, & 237), expressways (San Tomas, Montague, Central), and 5 minutes away from San JoseAirport.

Central A/C & Heat ­ 22ft. High/Vaulted Ceiling ­

Excellent open spaces unique for creating your own living and/or working environment. ­

Windows ­ Skylight

Granite Countertops ­

All appliances

Galvanized Steel and Wood Exterior ­

Industrial­Designed Lobby ­

Gated Property w/ Secure Entry ­ Secured Parking

Water and Garbage Utilities INCLUDED

Terms:

Rent: $2,500

Deposit$2,500

1 year term ­

Available: August 2020

Application fee per adult

Pets: No more than 2 small to medium sized pets (combined weight of 40 lbs.).

Please text or email Jackie for appointments­

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1777-lafayette-st-santa-clara-ca-unit-115/313691

