Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020



This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage with garage door openers. There is carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the home. The kitchen includes a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Additional amenities includes hot tub in master bedroom, washer, dryer, air conditioner and sprinkler system. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No pets firm. Renters insurance is required upon move in. This a 12-month lease term.



The house has a bonus room with built in book case.



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1



CalBRE #01275192



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668021)