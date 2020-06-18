All apartments in San Ramon
5733 Wells Lane

5733 Wells Lane · (510) 487-2583
Location

5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582
Windemere

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5733 Wells Lane · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020

This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage with garage door openers. There is carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the home. The kitchen includes a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Additional amenities includes hot tub in master bedroom, washer, dryer, air conditioner and sprinkler system. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). No pets firm. Renters insurance is required upon move in. This a 12-month lease term.

The house has a bonus room with built in book case.

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1

CalBRE #01275192

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 Wells Lane have any available units?
5733 Wells Lane has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5733 Wells Lane have?
Some of 5733 Wells Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5733 Wells Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5733 Wells Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 Wells Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5733 Wells Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 5733 Wells Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5733 Wells Lane does offer parking.
Does 5733 Wells Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5733 Wells Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 Wells Lane have a pool?
No, 5733 Wells Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5733 Wells Lane have accessible units?
No, 5733 Wells Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 Wells Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5733 Wells Lane has units with dishwashers.
