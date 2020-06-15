All apartments in San Ramon
10010 Foxboro Circle

10010 Foxboro Circle · (925) 462-9090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA 94583
Southern San Ramon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10010 Foxboro Circle · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.

Residence Description:
FIRST FLOOR:

FORMAL LIVING/DINING:
Spacious Living Room with tile flooring
Wood Burning Fireplace
Formal Dining Area that looks out on the adorable patio area.

KITCHEN:
Tile flooring
Equipped with electric range, convection oven, Microwave dishwasher and refrigerator.
Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space
Breakfast nook with built-in bench seating with cushions.

OTHER 1st FLOOR FEATURES:
One Spacious Bedroom
Full Hall Bathroom
Entrance to the Garage
Laundry hook ups in garage
Cute back patio with nice lush garden.

SECOND FLOOR:

MASTER SUITE:
Large Bedroom
His and Hers mirrored closets
Vanity area
Separate bathroom with shower and bath tub

OTHER 2nd Floor FEATURES:
Full Hallway bath
Spacious spare bedroom

ADDITIONAL HOME FEATURES
2 car garage
Laundry area in garage
Nice Landscaping front and back
Tenants will have access to HOA Pool Area
Great Location! Home faces Montevideo but garage access is on Foxboro Circle.
Near Parks, Schools and 680 Freeway

Too many features to list make an appointment to view this lovely home today!

Home available for Immediate Move-in July 2020:
Minimum of a one year lease
FIRM NO PET POLICY

(RLNE4807285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Foxboro Circle have any available units?
10010 Foxboro Circle has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 Foxboro Circle have?
Some of 10010 Foxboro Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Foxboro Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Foxboro Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Foxboro Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10010 Foxboro Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 10010 Foxboro Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10010 Foxboro Circle does offer parking.
Does 10010 Foxboro Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 Foxboro Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Foxboro Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10010 Foxboro Circle has a pool.
Does 10010 Foxboro Circle have accessible units?
No, 10010 Foxboro Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Foxboro Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10010 Foxboro Circle has units with dishwashers.
