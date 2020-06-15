10010 Foxboro Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.



Residence Description:

FIRST FLOOR:



FORMAL LIVING/DINING:

Spacious Living Room with tile flooring

Wood Burning Fireplace

Formal Dining Area that looks out on the adorable patio area.



KITCHEN:

Tile flooring

Equipped with electric range, convection oven, Microwave dishwasher and refrigerator.

Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space

Breakfast nook with built-in bench seating with cushions.



OTHER 1st FLOOR FEATURES:

One Spacious Bedroom

Full Hall Bathroom

Entrance to the Garage

Laundry hook ups in garage

Cute back patio with nice lush garden.



SECOND FLOOR:



MASTER SUITE:

Large Bedroom

His and Hers mirrored closets

Vanity area

Separate bathroom with shower and bath tub



OTHER 2nd Floor FEATURES:

Full Hallway bath

Spacious spare bedroom



ADDITIONAL HOME FEATURES

2 car garage

Laundry area in garage

Nice Landscaping front and back

Tenants will have access to HOA Pool Area

Great Location! Home faces Montevideo but garage access is on Foxboro Circle.

Near Parks, Schools and 680 Freeway



Too many features to list make an appointment to view this lovely home today!



Home available for Immediate Move-in July 2020:

Minimum of a one year lease

FIRM NO PET POLICY



(RLNE4807285)