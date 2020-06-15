10010 Foxboro Circle

Amenities
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.
Residence Description:
FIRST FLOOR:
FORMAL LIVING/DINING:
Spacious Living Room with tile flooring
Wood Burning Fireplace
Formal Dining Area that looks out on the adorable patio area.
KITCHEN:
Tile flooring
Equipped with electric range, convection oven, Microwave dishwasher and refrigerator.
Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space
Breakfast nook with built-in bench seating with cushions.
OTHER 1st FLOOR FEATURES:
One Spacious Bedroom
Full Hall Bathroom
Entrance to the Garage
Laundry hook ups in garage
Cute back patio with nice lush garden.
SECOND FLOOR:
MASTER SUITE:
Large Bedroom
His and Hers mirrored closets
Vanity area
Separate bathroom with shower and bath tub
OTHER 2nd Floor FEATURES:
Full Hallway bath
Spacious spare bedroom
ADDITIONAL HOME FEATURES
2 car garage
Laundry area in garage
Nice Landscaping front and back
Tenants will have access to HOA Pool Area
Great Location! Home faces Montevideo but garage access is on Foxboro Circle.
Near Parks, Schools and 680 Freeway
Too many features to list make an appointment to view this lovely home today!
Home available for Immediate Move-in July 2020:
Minimum of a one year lease
FIRM NO PET POLICY
(RLNE4807285)