southern san ramon
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Southern San Ramon, San Ramon, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
25 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418
9085 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
996 sqft
San Ramon Gardens Condo - 2 Bed and 1 Bath Convenient Location - Up for rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with 990 sqft. of living space with an open floor plan in San Ramon Gardens.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room …cute back patio….access to HOA pool Area… Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
333 Winterwind Cir
333 Winterwind Circle, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1440 sqft
Rene Ferland - 925-683-0112 - Walk to the shops and work: bike on the trail, enjoy the sun at the pool.eat in kitchen, inside laundry with additional bathroom, spacious living room with fireplace opens to private backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
9084 Craydon Circle - 1
9084 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
731 sqft
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
235 Reflections Drive
235 Reflections Drive, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
625 sqft
Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247 Video tour available on request. This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
251 Lander Place
251 Lander Place, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1202 sqft
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
13 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
19 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
934 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,352
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8492 Valencia Street
8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1038 sqft
Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1080 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Includes wood floors, custom light fixtures and open floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Lucy Lane
116 Lucy Lane, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7888 Gate Way
7888 Gate Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1482 sqft
3BR,2.5 bath townhouse with 1482 sq.ft living area . Community pool, spa and clubhouse.Gated community makes a perfect safe area .Great for kids to play in a safe environment. Washer/Dryer in the house.
1 of 8
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
6531 Nottingham Pl
6531 Nottingham Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1383 sqft
Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Short term rental- up to 6 months- or month to month -Location Location!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
19 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,973
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
8 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
14 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,264
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
