522 South Grant St

Amenities
Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!! - Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!!
522 South Grant Avenue
San Mateo CA 94401
AVAILABLE: Immediately
FEATURES:
-2 Bedroom
-2 Bathroom
-Very spacious
-Dedicated laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
-New hardwood floors
-New appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood
-New, completely renovated bathrooms
-Private balcony, great for a BBQ'ing!
-TONS of closet space which includes a 500 square foot basement!!
-2 car garage
LOCATION:
-Property is located for your commute. Easy access to Highways 101, 92, and 280.
-Walking distance to downtown San Mateo and San Mateo Cal-Train!!!
-Downtown San Mateo has everything you need, including, restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, a movie theater, banks, library and much more!
LEASE TERMS:
-1-year min. lease term
-No pets. No smoking
-Rent: $4,300
-Security Deposit: Negotiable, based on credit and background check
-Gardener is included in your lease
Contact Exclusive Agent for Inquiries or to Schedule a Showing:
Jamil Musa
SC Property Management Inc.
(650) 398-0282
Jmusa@scpropsm.com
BRE #01942885
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3914189)