All apartments in San Mateo
Find more places like 522 South Grant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
522 South Grant St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

522 South Grant St

522 South Grant Street · (650) 342-3030 ext. 226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Mateo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

522 South Grant Street, San Mateo, CA 94402
Hayward Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 South Grant St · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!! - Fully Renovated, One of a Kind 2 Bed/2 Bath Home -- Tons of Storage -- Must See !!!

522 South Grant Avenue
San Mateo CA 94401

AVAILABLE: Immediately

FEATURES:
-2 Bedroom
-2 Bathroom
-Very spacious
-Dedicated laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
-New hardwood floors
-New appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood
-New, completely renovated bathrooms
-Private balcony, great for a BBQ'ing!
-TONS of closet space which includes a 500 square foot basement!!
-2 car garage

LOCATION:
-Property is located for your commute. Easy access to Highways 101, 92, and 280.
-Walking distance to downtown San Mateo and San Mateo Cal-Train!!!
-Downtown San Mateo has everything you need, including, restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, a movie theater, banks, library and much more!

LEASE TERMS:
-1-year min. lease term
-No pets. No smoking
-Rent: $4,300
-Security Deposit: Negotiable, based on credit and background check
-Gardener is included in your lease

AVAILABLE: Immediately

Contact Exclusive Agent for Inquiries or to Schedule a Showing:

Jamil Musa
SC Property Management Inc.
(650) 398-0282
Jmusa@scpropsm.com
BRE #01942885

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3914189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 South Grant St have any available units?
522 South Grant St has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 South Grant St have?
Some of 522 South Grant St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 South Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
522 South Grant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 South Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 522 South Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 522 South Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 522 South Grant St does offer parking.
Does 522 South Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 South Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 South Grant St have a pool?
No, 522 South Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 522 South Grant St have accessible units?
No, 522 South Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 South Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 South Grant St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 522 South Grant St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct
San Mateo, CA 94403
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir
San Mateo, CA 94404
Mode
2089 Pacific Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94403
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St
San Mateo, CA 94401
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl
San Mateo, CA 94403

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms
San Mateo Apartments with BalconySan Mateo Apartments with Parking
San Mateo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
Northwest HeightsNorth Central
ShoreviewBeresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity