Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2037 SHOREVIEW AVE.

2037 Shoreview Avenue · (650) 349-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2037 Shoreview Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
Shoreview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. · Avail. Aug 4

$3,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. Available 08/04/20 Shoreview Rancher | 2037 Shoreview Ave, San Mateo - Great neighborhood home in move in condition, with an inviting and private yard. It is minutes away from Shoreview Schools, Shops and Transportation.

AVAILABILITY
- August 4, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants

PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Garage
- Laundry Hook Up
- Fire Place

LEASE TERMS
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $3,750
- Deposit: $4,000
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Gardener (Included)

APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application

INTERESTED?
- Please call Heritage Realty at show contact info

VISIT OUR WEBSITE
- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application

DRE#00365928

(RLNE5936271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. have any available units?
2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. have?
Some of 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. offers parking.
Does 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. have a pool?
No, 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
