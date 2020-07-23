Amenities
2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. Available 08/04/20 Shoreview Rancher | 2037 Shoreview Ave, San Mateo - Great neighborhood home in move in condition, with an inviting and private yard. It is minutes away from Shoreview Schools, Shops and Transportation.
AVAILABILITY
- August 4, 2020
- Tours by Appointment Only
- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants
PROPERTY FEATURES
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Garage
- Laundry Hook Up
- Fire Place
LEASE TERMS
- 1 Year Minimum
- Rent: $3,750
- Deposit: $4,000
- Credit / Background Check Required
- Gardener (Included)
APPLICATION FEE:
- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo
- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com
- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult
- Each adult must fill out an application
FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)
- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application
