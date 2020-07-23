Amenities

2037 SHOREVIEW AVE. Available 08/04/20 Shoreview Rancher | 2037 Shoreview Ave, San Mateo - Great neighborhood home in move in condition, with an inviting and private yard. It is minutes away from Shoreview Schools, Shops and Transportation.



AVAILABILITY

- August 4, 2020

- Tours by Appointment Only

- Please Do Not Disturb Occupants



PROPERTY FEATURES

- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Garage

- Laundry Hook Up

- Fire Place



LEASE TERMS

- 1 Year Minimum

- Rent: $3,750

- Deposit: $4,000

- Credit / Background Check Required

- Gardener (Included)



APPLICATION FEE:

- $40 in Person / Mail - 1107 South B Street in San Mateo

- $45 Online at www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com

- Fees apply to a married couple or per adult

- Each adult must fill out an application



INTERESTED?

- Please call Heritage Realty at show contact info



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

- For a complete list of our available properties or to apply online, visit www.heritagerealtysanmateo.com



FAQ’S (IF APPLICABLE)

- Pets OK | Subject to pet deposit | Submit information on application



