All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 888 Custer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
888 Custer Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

888 Custer Avenue

888 Custer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Village O
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

888 Custer Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Located Minutes from CSUSM - Address: 888 Custer Avenue San Marcos, CA 92078
Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350

Gated Savona! Close to CSUSM-private and quiet near mountain. Master Suite plus 2 bedrooms. 2.5 baths. 2 (1 car) garages.Gas Range in kitchen with window to west.

Open,light and bright and can see to the ocean from top floor master.Large balcony to relax. Neutral tones. Laundry area.
Complex has a pool and playground and lots of street parking near town-home. Great Elementary School and close to San Elijo and the beach.

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st

(RLNE4325163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Custer Avenue have any available units?
888 Custer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Custer Avenue have?
Some of 888 Custer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Custer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
888 Custer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Custer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 888 Custer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 888 Custer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 888 Custer Avenue offers parking.
Does 888 Custer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Custer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Custer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 888 Custer Avenue has a pool.
Does 888 Custer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 888 Custer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Custer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Custer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego