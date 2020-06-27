Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Located Minutes from CSUSM - Address: 888 Custer Avenue San Marcos, CA 92078

Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350



Gated Savona! Close to CSUSM-private and quiet near mountain. Master Suite plus 2 bedrooms. 2.5 baths. 2 (1 car) garages.Gas Range in kitchen with window to west.



Open,light and bright and can see to the ocean from top floor master.Large balcony to relax. Neutral tones. Laundry area.

Complex has a pool and playground and lots of street parking near town-home. Great Elementary School and close to San Elijo and the beach.



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st



(RLNE4325163)