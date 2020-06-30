866 s rancho santa fe rd H

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Quiet community with growth in every direction - Property Id: 223204



Quiet community located in Sommerset by the Lake condo complex.

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Master includes private bathroom and walk-in closet.

Walking distance to both Lake San Marcos, grocery stores. Down the road from Cal State San Marcos as well as the ever growing North City addition to San Marcos!

Condo features updated appliances " Washer/Dryer, Stove/Microwave, New Dishwasher. New Hvac system and Duel Pane windows".

1 car garage ( detached) as well as a private parking space directly next to the garage and condo.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223204

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5563928)