Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
866 s rancho santa fe rd H
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

866 s rancho santa fe rd H

866 South Rancho Santa Fe Road · No Longer Available
Location

866 South Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
Quiet community with growth in every direction - Property Id: 223204

Quiet community located in Sommerset by the Lake condo complex.
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Master includes private bathroom and walk-in closet.
Walking distance to both Lake San Marcos, grocery stores. Down the road from Cal State San Marcos as well as the ever growing North City addition to San Marcos!
Condo features updated appliances " Washer/Dryer, Stove/Microwave, New Dishwasher. New Hvac system and Duel Pane windows".
1 car garage ( detached) as well as a private parking space directly next to the garage and condo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223204
Property Id 223204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5563928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 s rancho santa fe rd H have any available units?
866 s rancho santa fe rd H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 866 s rancho santa fe rd H have?
Some of 866 s rancho santa fe rd H's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 s rancho santa fe rd H currently offering any rent specials?
866 s rancho santa fe rd H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 s rancho santa fe rd H pet-friendly?
No, 866 s rancho santa fe rd H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 866 s rancho santa fe rd H offer parking?
Yes, 866 s rancho santa fe rd H offers parking.
Does 866 s rancho santa fe rd H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 866 s rancho santa fe rd H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 s rancho santa fe rd H have a pool?
No, 866 s rancho santa fe rd H does not have a pool.
Does 866 s rancho santa fe rd H have accessible units?
No, 866 s rancho santa fe rd H does not have accessible units.
Does 866 s rancho santa fe rd H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 s rancho santa fe rd H has units with dishwashers.
