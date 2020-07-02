All apartments in San Marcos
596 Sonoma St.

596 Sonoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

596 Sonoma Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story 4BR 3BA Home. Tropical Landscape. Solar Electric. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign your lease today, get half off the first full month's rent!
Two story 4 bedroom home with 3 FULL bathrooms, including a Jack-n-Jill. Significant savings on electric bill, with solar panels! Flooring consists of laminate wood, carpet and tile. Gas fireplace. White kitchen appliances, including gas range. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Family room, living room and formal dining room downstairs. Large, private area in fully fenced backyard, great for entertaining. Close proximity to Hwy 78 with shopping, restaurants and more. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit.

For more information, call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, (760) 445-8886

Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE3911831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 596 Sonoma St. have any available units?
596 Sonoma St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 596 Sonoma St. have?
Some of 596 Sonoma St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 596 Sonoma St. currently offering any rent specials?
596 Sonoma St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 596 Sonoma St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 596 Sonoma St. is pet friendly.
Does 596 Sonoma St. offer parking?
Yes, 596 Sonoma St. offers parking.
Does 596 Sonoma St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 596 Sonoma St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 596 Sonoma St. have a pool?
No, 596 Sonoma St. does not have a pool.
Does 596 Sonoma St. have accessible units?
No, 596 Sonoma St. does not have accessible units.
Does 596 Sonoma St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 596 Sonoma St. has units with dishwashers.
