596 Sonoma St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Story 4BR 3BA Home. Tropical Landscape. Solar Electric. MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign your lease today, get half off the first full month's rent!

Two story 4 bedroom home with 3 FULL bathrooms, including a Jack-n-Jill. Significant savings on electric bill, with solar panels! Flooring consists of laminate wood, carpet and tile. Gas fireplace. White kitchen appliances, including gas range. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Family room, living room and formal dining room downstairs. Large, private area in fully fenced backyard, great for entertaining. Close proximity to Hwy 78 with shopping, restaurants and more. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit.



For more information, call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, (760) 445-8886



Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays landscaper. Tenant liability insurance required.



