547 Echo Lane

Amenities
Quiet 4 Bedroom Home in Gated Community Minutes from CSUSM - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in a quiet gated community and is walking distance to schools, shopping centers, hiking trails, and Discovery Lake!
The 2 story home has a great floor plan with a formal living room, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and an open kitchen with attached family room for entertaining.
Amenities include air conditioning, a laundry room, and a two car attached garage.
No pets, please
Available immediately
Minimum 1-year lease
Gardener included
Tenant pays all utilities
Please call or text Maple Kwai at (858)682-7065 to schedule your showing
