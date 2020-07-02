All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 547 Echo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
547 Echo Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

547 Echo Lane

547 Echo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

547 Echo Lane, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Quiet 4 Bedroom Home in Gated Community Minutes from CSUSM - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located in a quiet gated community and is walking distance to schools, shopping centers, hiking trails, and Discovery Lake!

The 2 story home has a great floor plan with a formal living room, one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, and an open kitchen with attached family room for entertaining.

Amenities include air conditioning, a laundry room, and a two car attached garage.

No pets, please
Available immediately
Minimum 1-year lease
Gardener included
Tenant pays all utilities

Please call or text Maple Kwai at (858)682-7065 to schedule your showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4645768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 Echo Lane have any available units?
547 Echo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 547 Echo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
547 Echo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 Echo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 547 Echo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 547 Echo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 547 Echo Lane offers parking.
Does 547 Echo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 Echo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 Echo Lane have a pool?
No, 547 Echo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 547 Echo Lane have accessible units?
No, 547 Echo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 547 Echo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 Echo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 547 Echo Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 547 Echo Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego