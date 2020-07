Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

531 Avenida Blanco Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Home Located In The Heart Of Santa Fe Hills - Address: 531 Avenida Blanco San Marcos, CA 92069

Showing: Chris 760-922-3350



Come take a look at this beautiful home located in the heart of Santa Fe Hills. Comes with all major appliances and near shopping centers and supermarkets!!



Close to all major freeways and easy access to San Marcos.



OWNER IS HOLDING OPEN HOUSE NIGHTLY BETWEEN 5:30 -7:00PM...GO!!!



(RLNE5527869)