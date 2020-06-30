All apartments in San Marcos
Location

516 Debra Place, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
community garden
Homes Management - 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath 2-Story Townhouse - If you would like to sign up for one of our upcoming open-house appointments, please visit our website and click the "Schedule Showing" button from the property page!

https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/

516 Debra Pl, San Marcos CA 92078

2-story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, a full upstairs bathroom, and a half bath downstairs. Tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms, and living room. Fridge and stove included. Central A/C, and community pool for those hot summer days.

Other amenities include: Water/trash included in the rent, fenced back patio with gate. On-site laundry room for tenant use. Designated parking for two vehicles, with one carport. Community gardener maintains common landscape areas.

Located off of S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, just south of Bradley Park and north of W San Marcos Blvd.

No Pets
No subletting or co-signers.
We require renters insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4278484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Debra Place have any available units?
516 Debra Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Debra Place have?
Some of 516 Debra Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Debra Place currently offering any rent specials?
516 Debra Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Debra Place pet-friendly?
No, 516 Debra Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 516 Debra Place offer parking?
Yes, 516 Debra Place offers parking.
Does 516 Debra Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Debra Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Debra Place have a pool?
Yes, 516 Debra Place has a pool.
Does 516 Debra Place have accessible units?
No, 516 Debra Place does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Debra Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Debra Place does not have units with dishwashers.
