516 Debra Place

Amenities
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath 2-Story Townhouse
https://www.homesmanagement.net/vacancies/
516 Debra Pl, San Marcos CA 92078
2-story townhouse with 2 bedrooms, a full upstairs bathroom, and a half bath downstairs. Tile flooring in the kitchen, bathrooms, and living room. Fridge and stove included. Central A/C, and community pool for those hot summer days.
Other amenities include: Water/trash included in the rent, fenced back patio with gate. On-site laundry room for tenant use. Designated parking for two vehicles, with one carport. Community gardener maintains common landscape areas.
Located off of S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, just south of Bradley Park and north of W San Marcos Blvd.
No Pets
No subletting or co-signers.
We require renters insurance.
