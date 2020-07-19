Amenities
459 Almond Rd Available 02/22/19 Well-kept Townhouse in Portarosa near CSUSM - Please email dave.advent@yahoo.com
Available mid-February
Spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath located in the desirable Portarosa community minutes to Hwy-78 and CSUSM. This tri-level home features an upgraded kitchen with included stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dark cherry wood cabinets. The living space is tiled and spacious with high ceiling and recessed lighting. Upstairs bedrooms offer plenty of room and closet space. The master bath has double sinks and a soaking tub. The Portarosa gated community features community pool/spa, exercise room, clubhouse, playground and more!
This large 2 bed 2.5 bath 1051 sqft home features:
* Kitchen Appliances included
* Washer and dryer Included
* Central A/C/heat
* Attached 2-car garage
* Home comes unfurnished
* Security Deposit is $2050 OAC
* Online application
* Easy online rent payment
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
No Smoking/drugs in this property
No Pets preferred in this property; ONLY one small dog may be considered
Preferring longer term tenants
To find out more about this home please email
Dave Nash CalBRE# 01882248
email dave.advent@yahoo.com
Professionally managed by Advent Property Management
Online application at www.adventmgmt.com
(RLNE3761670)