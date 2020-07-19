Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

459 Almond Rd Available 02/22/19 Well-kept Townhouse in Portarosa near CSUSM - Please email dave.advent@yahoo.com

Available mid-February



Spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath located in the desirable Portarosa community minutes to Hwy-78 and CSUSM. This tri-level home features an upgraded kitchen with included stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dark cherry wood cabinets. The living space is tiled and spacious with high ceiling and recessed lighting. Upstairs bedrooms offer plenty of room and closet space. The master bath has double sinks and a soaking tub. The Portarosa gated community features community pool/spa, exercise room, clubhouse, playground and more!



This large 2 bed 2.5 bath 1051 sqft home features:

* Kitchen Appliances included

* Washer and dryer Included

* Central A/C/heat

* Attached 2-car garage



* Home comes unfurnished

* Security Deposit is $2050 OAC

* Online application

* Easy online rent payment

* Tenant responsible for all utilities



No Smoking/drugs in this property

No Pets preferred in this property; ONLY one small dog may be considered

Preferring longer term tenants



To find out more about this home please email

Dave Nash CalBRE# 01882248

email dave.advent@yahoo.com

Professionally managed by Advent Property Management

Online application at www.adventmgmt.com



