351 Mission Terrace Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

351 Mission Terrace Avenue

351 Mission Terrace Ave · No Longer Available
Location

351 Mission Terrace Ave, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
garage
New 3BR Townhouse in San Marcos at Mission Terrace - Vacant and available for quick move in! Built in 2017 this 3 bedroom plus, office with 2 car attached garage in San Marcos at Mission Terrace.
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances White kitchen cabinetry and granite counter tops and tile flooring. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full sized washer/dryer. 2nd level main with kitchen living and dining. Lower level office/bonus room with large storage closet and 2 car attached garage. Energy efficient home.

Great location close to everything. Excellent schools, Richmond Elem. Woodland Middle and Mission Hills High and Discovery Valley, North Region Community Day Schools.
The closest grocery stores are Valpreda Nutrition Center, Patron Meat Market and Rodeos Meat Market. Nearby coffee shops include Ryan Brothers Coffee Inc, U and Grit Coffee. Nearby restaurants include The Cowshed, Pegah's Kitchen and Papa John's Pizza. 351 Mission Terrace Ave is near Lake Moree Park, California State University - San Marcos and Jacks Pond Park.

Easy access to the freeways. To schedule a showing or if you have further questions please call text or email. Janine at 619-922-5228.

(RLNE4592254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Mission Terrace Avenue have any available units?
351 Mission Terrace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Mission Terrace Avenue have?
Some of 351 Mission Terrace Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Mission Terrace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
351 Mission Terrace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Mission Terrace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 351 Mission Terrace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 351 Mission Terrace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 351 Mission Terrace Avenue offers parking.
Does 351 Mission Terrace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Mission Terrace Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Mission Terrace Avenue have a pool?
No, 351 Mission Terrace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 351 Mission Terrace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 351 Mission Terrace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Mission Terrace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Mission Terrace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
