351 Mission Terrace Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill garage

New 3BR Townhouse in San Marcos at Mission Terrace - Vacant and available for quick move in! Built in 2017 this 3 bedroom plus, office with 2 car attached garage in San Marcos at Mission Terrace.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances White kitchen cabinetry and granite counter tops and tile flooring. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full sized washer/dryer. 2nd level main with kitchen living and dining. Lower level office/bonus room with large storage closet and 2 car attached garage. Energy efficient home.



Great location close to everything. Excellent schools, Richmond Elem. Woodland Middle and Mission Hills High and Discovery Valley, North Region Community Day Schools.

The closest grocery stores are Valpreda Nutrition Center, Patron Meat Market and Rodeos Meat Market. Nearby coffee shops include Ryan Brothers Coffee Inc, U and Grit Coffee. Nearby restaurants include The Cowshed, Pegah's Kitchen and Papa John's Pizza. 351 Mission Terrace Ave is near Lake Moree Park, California State University - San Marcos and Jacks Pond Park.



Easy access to the freeways. To schedule a showing or if you have further questions please call text or email. Janine at 619-922-5228.



(RLNE4592254)