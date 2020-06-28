All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

3359 Elmwood Street

3359 Elmwood St
Location

3359 Elmwood St, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 1399 Sq. Ft., 3 bed, 2.5 Bath Single-Family Home in a quiet San Marcos neighborhood. - Beautiful 1399 Sq. Ft., 3 bed, 2.5 Bath Single-Family Home in a quiet San Marcos neighborhood. Close to the freeways, schools, shopping centers and entertainment. Community park in the neighborhood. Private backyard. Refrigerator, washer/ dryer. Two-car garage. Offered unfurnished. Available Now!

Pets considered with owner approval. Tenant(s) to pay all utilities.

Rent- $3,000.00 per month. Deposit- $3,500.00

For more information and to schedule a showing, please call Devin Patrick, MJN Real Estate, Inc. CalDRE#: 01782472-
(760) 440-5169

(RLNE5077138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
