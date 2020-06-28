3359 Elmwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 1399 Sq. Ft., 3 bed, 2.5 Bath Single-Family Home in a quiet San Marcos neighborhood. - Beautiful 1399 Sq. Ft., 3 bed, 2.5 Bath Single-Family Home in a quiet San Marcos neighborhood. Close to the freeways, schools, shopping centers and entertainment. Community park in the neighborhood. Private backyard. Refrigerator, washer/ dryer. Two-car garage. Offered unfurnished. Available Now!



Pets considered with owner approval. Tenant(s) to pay all utilities.



Rent- $3,000.00 per month. Deposit- $3,500.00



For more information and to schedule a showing, please call Devin Patrick, MJN Real Estate, Inc. CalDRE#: 01782472-

(760) 440-5169



(RLNE5077138)