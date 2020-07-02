309 Mission Villas Rd

Amenities

Stunning 3B/2.5BA New Construction Townhouse w/ W/D, Balcony & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 3B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in San Marcos featuring over 1300 SF of living space over three levels. This newly constructed property (2017) boasts:

-Open concept living room & kitchen on main level features: upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops, island great for cooking & stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room & dining area has access to balcony!

-Master suite w/ private bathroom

-Bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom in upstairs hallway

-Half bathroom on main living level for convenience

-2 car attached garage

-Central A/C & heat

-Tankless water heater

-Mission Villas HOA is nicely maintained w/ community playground and BBQs & is located just off highway 78 in close proximity to CSU San Marcos, grocers, department stores & restaurants!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obCb_xSQcxc

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos

- FLOORING: Carpet & tile

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony!

- YEAR BUILT: 2017



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



