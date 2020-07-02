All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 309 Mission Villas Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
309 Mission Villas Rd
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

309 Mission Villas Rd

309 Mission Villas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

309 Mission Villas Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Stunning 3B/2.5BA New Construction Townhouse w/ W/D, Balcony & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in San Marcos featuring over 1300 SF of living space over three levels. This newly constructed property (2017) boasts:
-Open concept living room & kitchen on main level features: upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops, island great for cooking & stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room & dining area has access to balcony!
-Master suite w/ private bathroom
-Bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom in upstairs hallway
-Half bathroom on main living level for convenience
-2 car attached garage
-Central A/C & heat
-Tankless water heater
-Mission Villas HOA is nicely maintained w/ community playground and BBQs & is located just off highway 78 in close proximity to CSU San Marcos, grocers, department stores & restaurants!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2575
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obCb_xSQcxc
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: San Marcos
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony!
- YEAR BUILT: 2017

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5467796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Mission Villas Rd have any available units?
309 Mission Villas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Mission Villas Rd have?
Some of 309 Mission Villas Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Mission Villas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
309 Mission Villas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Mission Villas Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Mission Villas Rd is pet friendly.
Does 309 Mission Villas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 309 Mission Villas Rd offers parking.
Does 309 Mission Villas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Mission Villas Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Mission Villas Rd have a pool?
No, 309 Mission Villas Rd does not have a pool.
Does 309 Mission Villas Rd have accessible units?
No, 309 Mission Villas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Mission Villas Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Mission Villas Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego