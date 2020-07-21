2468 Longstaff Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse in San Elijo! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Light and spacious townhouse available in the Larkspur Creek community of San Elijo.



This 3 story home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio, washer/dryer in unit, central air conditioning, dual master suites with attached bathrooms, and attached 2 car garage. The downstairs room can be used for an office or third bedroom.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2475

- WASHER/DRYER: Included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 pet will be considered for $40/month pet rent (limit 30lbs)



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- PARKING: Attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenant pays all utilities

- YEAR BUILT: 2007



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



