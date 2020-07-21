All apartments in San Marcos
2468 Longstaff Ct
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

2468 Longstaff Ct

2468 Longstaff Court · No Longer Available
Location

2468 Longstaff Court, San Marcos, CA 92078
University Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse in San Elijo! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Light and spacious townhouse available in the Larkspur Creek community of San Elijo.

This 3 story home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio, washer/dryer in unit, central air conditioning, dual master suites with attached bathrooms, and attached 2 car garage. The downstairs room can be used for an office or third bedroom.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2475
- WASHER/DRYER: Included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 pet will be considered for $40/month pet rent (limit 30lbs)

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, tenant pays all utilities
- YEAR BUILT: 2007

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4994833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 Longstaff Ct have any available units?
2468 Longstaff Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 Longstaff Ct have?
Some of 2468 Longstaff Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 Longstaff Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2468 Longstaff Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 Longstaff Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2468 Longstaff Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2468 Longstaff Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2468 Longstaff Ct offers parking.
Does 2468 Longstaff Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2468 Longstaff Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 Longstaff Ct have a pool?
No, 2468 Longstaff Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2468 Longstaff Ct have accessible units?
No, 2468 Longstaff Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 Longstaff Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2468 Longstaff Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
