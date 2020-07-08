239 Aurora Ave.

Amenities

2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/ Parking, Laundry, Community Amenities - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***



This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available and ready for move in. Located near Cal State San Marcos and Kaiser Permanente San Marcos off Twin Oaks Valley Rd. Highway 78 is close by for commuting. Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment are just a short drive away. Gated community with a pool and small park. Inside the home there is plank flooring in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom, with carpet in the hallway and bedrooms. Central HVAC for heating/cooling. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room for cooling and air circulation. Compact kitchen space with cabinets and a pantry for storage. The half bath is at the bottom of the stairway. Both bedrooms have a private bathroom. Fenced backyard with gate access on the side: the patio is outside of the living room.



UNIT INFORMATION:

Utilities: Trash provided. Residents are responsible for SDG&E, water, cable/internet service.

Parking/Storage: Attached one-car garage. One guest parking space.

AC and Heat: Central Air with Nest thermostat.

Laundry: Washer and dryer in garage are for resident use. They will not be maintained.

Pet Policy: Up to two small pets(25lbs each). $50/month rent increase per pet. $500 security deposit increase.



Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties



SHOWINGS:

Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour Now: https://rently.com/properties/1681809?source=marketing

Here is a video that shows how Rently works: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY:

Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:

-Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

-A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).

-Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

-A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.

-You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.



Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.



Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs



Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.

https://jensenpropertiessd.com/

CA BRE License #01902511



(RLNE5758027)