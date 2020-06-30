All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

210 Woodland Parkway Unit 237

210 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

210 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Cozy 1 Bedroom, Community Pool Pets OK! Super close to colleges! - 1 Bedroom
1 Bath
Assigned parking spot, with ample guest parking
College close
In unit laundry
Hardwood floors

This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom upper, end corner unit condo. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with a fireplace. Kitchen has a built-in cabinets, dishwasher with recently installed counter tops. Unit has laundry in-unit with a washer and dryer included.

This community includes a tennis court, fitness center and a Pool!
Assigned Parking. Pets OK with additional deposit. Water, Sewer and Trash are Included!

This home within minutes of Palomar College and CSU SM. Makes for a great place off campus.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call\text Russ Tarvin to schedule a private showing 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE# 02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE1955930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

