210 Woodland Parkway Unit 237

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Cozy 1 Bedroom, Community Pool Pets OK! Super close to colleges! - 1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Assigned parking spot, with ample guest parking

College close

In unit laundry

Hardwood floors



This cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom upper, end corner unit condo. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room with a fireplace. Kitchen has a built-in cabinets, dishwasher with recently installed counter tops. Unit has laundry in-unit with a washer and dryer included.



This community includes a tennis court, fitness center and a Pool!

Assigned Parking. Pets OK with additional deposit. Water, Sewer and Trash are Included!



This home within minutes of Palomar College and CSU SM. Makes for a great place off campus.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Call\text Russ Tarvin to schedule a private showing 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE# 02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE1955930)