201 Woodland Pkwy 245

In-Unit Laundry - 1 BD/1 BA - Quartz, New Flooring



Private Showings Available Daily - Call to Schedule!

**PHOTOS ARE SAMPLES ONLY**SUBJECT UNIT IS AN UPSTAIRS UNIT**



2 miles from CSUSM, and .2 miles from Mission Hills High School! This 1BD/1BA, 651 SqFt unit w/ clean and fresh interior! In-Unit Laundry, Walk-In Closet, wall A/C, All Kitchen Appliances, QUARTZ Counters, NEW PAINT & NEW FLOORING! Water & trash included!! Assigned Carport, plus guest parking. The Mission Park community features 2 heated pools/spas, lighted tennis court, fitness center, tot lot, BBQ/entertaining area/Clubhouse. Conveniently located near SR-76, I-15, Palomar College, Lake Moree Park, Lake San Marcos, Movies, Carlsbad Beach, & shopping / dining options! Available April 15th or sooner.



Pets Welcome, no breed/weight restrictions!



RENTS $1,715/month w/ $1,715 security deposit. 1-2 pets allowed on approval. Pet Rent is $50/pet/month. Application: Credit will be screened, must have 2.5x monthly rent in income. Credit screen is $35/adult.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218359

