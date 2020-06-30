All apartments in San Marcos
201 Woodland Pkwy 245
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

201 Woodland Pkwy 245

201 Woodland Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

201 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
In-Unit Laundry - 1 BD/1 BA - Quartz, New Flooring - Property Id: 218359

Private Showings Available Daily - Call to Schedule!
**PHOTOS ARE SAMPLES ONLY**SUBJECT UNIT IS AN UPSTAIRS UNIT**

2 miles from CSUSM, and .2 miles from Mission Hills High School! This 1BD/1BA, 651 SqFt unit w/ clean and fresh interior! In-Unit Laundry, Walk-In Closet, wall A/C, All Kitchen Appliances, QUARTZ Counters, NEW PAINT & NEW FLOORING! Water & trash included!! Assigned Carport, plus guest parking. The Mission Park community features 2 heated pools/spas, lighted tennis court, fitness center, tot lot, BBQ/entertaining area/Clubhouse. Conveniently located near SR-76, I-15, Palomar College, Lake Moree Park, Lake San Marcos, Movies, Carlsbad Beach, & shopping / dining options! Available April 15th or sooner.

Pets Welcome, no breed/weight restrictions!

RENTS $1,715/month w/ $1,715 security deposit. 1-2 pets allowed on approval. Pet Rent is $50/pet/month. Application: Credit will be screened, must have 2.5x monthly rent in income. Credit screen is $35/adult.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218359
Property Id 218359

(RLNE5635065)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 have any available units?
201 Woodland Pkwy 245 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 have?
Some of 201 Woodland Pkwy 245's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Woodland Pkwy 245 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 is pet friendly.
Does 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 offers parking.
Does 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 have a pool?
Yes, 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 has a pool.
Does 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 have accessible units?
No, 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Woodland Pkwy 245 has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
