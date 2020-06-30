201 Woodland Pkwy 245

Amenities
In-Unit Laundry - 1 BD/1 BA - Quartz, New Flooring - Property Id: 218359
Private Showings Available Daily - Call to Schedule!
**PHOTOS ARE SAMPLES ONLY**SUBJECT UNIT IS AN UPSTAIRS UNIT**
2 miles from CSUSM, and .2 miles from Mission Hills High School! This 1BD/1BA, 651 SqFt unit w/ clean and fresh interior! In-Unit Laundry, Walk-In Closet, wall A/C, All Kitchen Appliances, QUARTZ Counters, NEW PAINT & NEW FLOORING! Water & trash included!! Assigned Carport, plus guest parking. The Mission Park community features 2 heated pools/spas, lighted tennis court, fitness center, tot lot, BBQ/entertaining area/Clubhouse. Conveniently located near SR-76, I-15, Palomar College, Lake Moree Park, Lake San Marcos, Movies, Carlsbad Beach, & shopping / dining options! Available April 15th or sooner.
Pets Welcome, no breed/weight restrictions!
RENTS $1,715/month w/ $1,715 security deposit. 1-2 pets allowed on approval. Pet Rent is $50/pet/month. Application: Credit will be screened, must have 2.5x monthly rent in income. Credit screen is $35/adult.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218359
(RLNE5635065)